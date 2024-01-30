Makers of Twitterrific want to defragment online media with Project Tapestry

The Iconfactory basically gave Twitter its brand identity before X deleted it all and kicked Twitterrific into the void of space. Now the legendary team of programmers and designers is back with an ambitious project for a new app that will help unify the fragmented world of online media. It’s called Project Tapestry, and The Iconfactory needs your help to make it happen.

Like with Project Phoenix, their successful campaign to fund a new Twitterrific for Mac client in 2017, The Iconfactory is turning to supporters through Kickstarter to give the project the runway it needs to take off.

From The Iconfactory:

With Project Tapestry, we’ll create a universal, chronological timeline for any data that’s publicly available on the Internet. A service-independent overview of your social media and information landscape. Point the app toward your services and feeds, then scroll through everything all in one place to keep up-to-date and to see where you want to dive deeper. When you find something that you want to engage with or reply to, Tapestry will let you automatically open that post in the app of your choice and reply to it there. Tapestry isn’t meant to replace your favorite Mastodon app or RSS reader, but rather to complement them and help you figure out where you want to focus your attention. […] Our plan is to fund and then build Tapestry as an iOS app over the course of 9 to 12 months with the following features and functionality: 🕰️ Unified, chronological timeline

🔍 Detail view for individual posts

📙 Remember your reading position in the timeline

🌎 Ability to add common publicly accessible sources to your timeline, such as Mastodon accounts, RSS feeds, and more (see below)

🛠️ Basic support for building and adding your own plug-ins to support additional source types

📱 Support for iPhone and iPad

🗣️ Full accessibility via VoiceOver support

🆎 Support for dynamic font resizing

💡 Light and Dark theme

At the time of writing, Project Tapestry has over 700 backers with over $36,000 pledged. The goal is $100,000 over the next 35 days. Pledge support here, and read more about the potential new app here.