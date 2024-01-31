Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple Music Replay 2024 playlist now rolling out for tracking your top songs
- Apple Card tops 12 million users, $1bn in cashback paid out last year
- You can’t edit your Apple Vision Pro home screen: visionOS apps are arranged alphabetically
- Apple Vision Pro review roundup
- Vision Pro won’t let you save web apps to your home screen
