visionOS 1.0.2 is now the latest Apple Vision Pro software

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jan 31 2024 - 10:19 am PT
Apple Vision Pro now has a newer software update awaiting customers on Friday. visionOS 1.0.2 is now the current software version released by Apple.

That’s according to self-proclaimed git repository surgeon Nicolás Álvarez who broke the news that visionOS 1.0.2 was released. Like with visionOS 1.0.1, there’s not much actionable information here, but we’ll at least see the software update process in action on Friday. Apple is obviously working on bugs and refinements in the time between production and shipments arriving.

Update: Yep, visionOS 1.0.2 fixes exploited WebKit flaw ahead of Vision Pro launch.

Looking beyond day one and toward WWDC 2024, visionOS 2.0 comes to mind. What will that entail if Apple announces it at WWDC in June?

For Apple Watch, Apple announced watchOS 2 in June after what was called Watch OS 1 at the time shipped with first-gen hardware. Watch OS 1.0.1 came about a month after the first Apple Watch hardware shipped, putting Vision Pro even more ahead of its time.

