Siri and Shortcuts are ready for the Grammys (and Taylor Swift)

The Grammy Awards ceremony is just around the corner, and Siri is ready to get the music started. Siri can control Apple Music and other popular music streaming services with requests specifically tuned for the Grammys. And Swifties can take things even further with instant Taylor Swift playback using Shortcuts and Apple Music or Spotify.

Siri and music streaming services

When you ask Siri to play music, the voice assistant works with Apple Music as well as other music streaming services installed on your iPhone. For example, you can ask Siri to play music from Pandora if that’s your preferred streaming service.

Jam the Grammys

Siri can help you prepare for the Grammys with a variety of prompts. Just ask Siri some of these requests:

“Siri, play this year’s Grammy nominees” “Siri, what’s my favorite song?” “Siri, play music I’d like.” “Siri, play a genre of music I would like.” “Siri, play something I have not heard” “Siri, play today’s hits” “Siri, play the latest song from (Taylor Swift for your favorite artist)” “Siri, make/create a radio station based on (artist like Usher or your favorite artst)”

With Apple’s Shortcuts app, you can even create a dedicated button for playing Taylor Swift with a single tap. Spotify subscribers can shuffle Taylor Swift tracks with a single button using this shortcut. Apple Music members can play songs without shuffling using this shortcut.

How to watch the Grammy Awards

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will air and stream live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, February 4. Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony. The show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.