Apple @ Work: Ubiquiti launches the industry’s lowest-cost Wi-Fi 7 enterprise access point

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

With rumors swirling that Apple will include Wi-Fi 7 in the upcoming iPhone 16, the networking industry is in full press on getting Wi-Fi 7 compatible access points on the market. Ubiquiti recently released its first Wi-Fi 7 access point: The U7 Pro.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 1000s of Macs, and 1000s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Wi-Fi 7 builds on what Wi-Fi 6E started with, building solely on the 6 GHz spectrum band. Outside of any speed improvements we see with Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, the 6 GHz band is the critical aspect. Yes, it’s part of the speed improvements, but it virtually eliminates the interference issues for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Only 6E and 7 compatible devices get to use the new band.

What’s in the new access point?

The U7 Pro has the latest Wi-Fi 7 tri-radio, offering unparalleled speeds and efficiency. This cutting-edge technology ensures that your WiFi is not just fast but also intelligent, adapting to your connectivity needs seamlessly.

Expansive 6 GHz Support: With 6 GHz frequency support, the U7 Pro stands out by providing an interference-free WiFi experience. This is particularly beneficial in demanding environments where multiple devices are connected, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted connection. It’s also critical in multi-dwelling units as well.

With 6 GHz frequency support, the U7 Pro stands out by providing an interference-free WiFi experience. This is particularly beneficial in demanding environments where multiple devices are connected, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted connection. It’s also critical in multi-dwelling units as well. Impressive Spatial Streaming: Featuring six spatial streams, the U7 Pro boasts enhanced capacity and throughput. This means faster downloads, smoother streaming, and a more reliable connection for all your devices.

Featuring six spatial streams, the U7 Pro boasts enhanced capacity and throughput. This means faster downloads, smoother streaming, and a more reliable connection for all your devices. Wide Coverage Area: Covering an impressive area of 140 m² (1,500 ft²), the U7 Pro is an ideal solution for large spaces. Whether it’s a spacious office, a busy café, or a large home, this AP ensures that every corner is covered.

Covering an impressive area of 140 m² (1,500 ft²), the U7 Pro is an ideal solution for large spaces. Whether it’s a spacious office, a busy café, or a large home, this AP ensures that every corner is covered. High Device Connectivity : Capable of supporting over 300+ connected devices, the U7 Pro is a powerhouse of connectivity. From smartphones and laptops to IoT devices, it can handle the load with ease, making it perfect for environments with a high density of devices.

: Capable of supporting over 300+ connected devices, the U7 Pro is a powerhouse of connectivity. From smartphones and laptops to IoT devices, it can handle the load with ease, making it perfect for environments with a high density of devices. Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+): The convenience of PoE+ means you can power the U7 Pro without the hassle of additional wiring. This feature simplifies installation and reduces clutter, making it a sleek and efficient choice for any setting.

The convenience of PoE+ means you can power the U7 Pro without the hassle of additional wiring. This feature simplifies installation and reduces clutter, making it a sleek and efficient choice for any setting. Robust 2.5 GbE Uplink: Including a 2.5 GbE uplink guarantees that your network won’t be bottlenecked by the AP’s connectivity. This ensures that the high speeds available with Wi-Fi 7 are fully realized in daily usage.

Including a 2.5 GbE uplink guarantees that your network won’t be bottlenecked by the AP’s connectivity. This ensures that the high speeds available with Wi-Fi 7 are fully realized in daily usage. Mounting Options: U7 Pro uses the AP Professional Mounting System. It can be installed using the same metal mounting plate as the following AP models: U6-Enterprise, U6-Pro, U6-LR, UAP-AC-Pro, UAP-AC-HD, UAP-AC-SHD, UAP-AC-XG.

What do you need to run the U7 Pro

U7 Pro is managed with UniFi Network 8.0.26 and later. U7 Pro is powered by PoE+ with a 2.5 GbE uplink. Ubiquiti recommends pairing U7 Pro with an UniFi PoE switch that features 2.5 GbE performance and PoE+ output, such as Professional Max and Enterprise PoE switches. U7 Pro is also fully backward compatible with WiFi 6E and earlier client devices. A WiFi 6E or WiFi 7 compatible device is required to utilize the 6 GHz band.

Should you upgrade?

At these prices, it’s tough to ignore the U7 Pro. If you’re deploying a new UniFi network today, it might make sense to deploy this access point in your heavy usage areas and the most congested ones. You can easily mix and match with Ubiquiti’s other access points in your deployment. It’s likely that Ubiquiti will release a Wi-Fi 7 access point on the higher end in the coming months as well with higher specs, but this is an incredible model and an incredible value.

Especially if Wi-Fi 7 comes to Apple’s product lineup sooner than they normally upgrade to the latest standard, 2024 might end up being the year of Wi-Fi 7. You can buy the U7 Pro directly from the Ubiquiti store.

If you’re looking to streamline your Ubiquiti, I always recommend HostiFi.

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.