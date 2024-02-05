Apple Watch Series 9 new all-time low at $299, AirPods 3 $140, USB-C Apple Pencil, more

All of Monday’s best Apple deals are now live and headlined by a new all-time low on Apple Watch Series 9. A discount down to $299 comes joined much of the same best-ever price on Apple’s AirPods 3 at $140, as well as the second-ever chance to save on Apple Pencil with USB-C at $69. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 9 styles drop to $299

Amazon is now offering the best discount we have ever seen on Apple Watch Series 9. The savings today land on 41mm GPS styles at $299 each. That’s $100 off the usual $399 price tag and even beating our previous mention by an extra $10 to mark a new all-time low.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Apple’s AirPods 3 return to the Amazon all-time low of $140

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are now getting in on the savings for the first time in nearly 2 months. Courtesy of Amazon, the retailer is offering the earbuds for $140. This is the model with the Lightning-enabled charging case, which drops down from its usual $169 price tag. This is $29 off and matching the all-time low last tracked back in the beginning of December.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

Apple Pencil with USB-C falls to new all-time low of $69

We’re now tracking the second-ever discount to date on the new Apple Pencil with USB-C. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now bring home the more affordable iPad stylus for $69. This is a new all-time low at $10 off the usual $79 price tag and marking the first price cut since all the way back on Black Friday. That previous discount had it at $71, so now you can save an extra $2. Dive into our launch coverage for a rundown of what to expect.

The new Apple Pencil with USB-C arrives as a more affordable stylus to use with the latest iPads. It sports the same build as the second-generation model that preceded it, just without some of the frills. There’s no magnetic charging, instead relying on the USB-C port that gives the accessory its name. It’ll still connect onto the side of your tablet with a built-in magnet, though, and makes another trade-off with the exclusion of pressure sensitivity.

