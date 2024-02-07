As part of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) antitrust legislation, Apple will have to open up iOS to alternative app stores – and the company has released iOS 17.4 with support for what it calls App Marketplaces. But unsurprisingly, Apple wants people to know that the App Store is still the best place to download iPhone apps, and that’s exactly what it’s been telling its users.

Apple reinforces that the App Store is ‘safe and trusted’

With the second beta of iOS 17.4, which was released to developers on Tuesday, the company has been pushing out a new alert to iPhone users when they open the App Store for the first time after installing the update. The alert welcomes users to the App Store and says that it is a “safe and trusted place” to download apps and games.

“Welcome to the App Store. A safe and trusted place to discover amazing apps and games, explore timely in-app events, and browse daily stories and recomendations by our editors,” the message reads.

The message seems to be a response to the changes coming to iOS for users in the EU, as the company has been forced to allow other developers to create their own app stores there. Many Apple executives such as Phil Schiller have spoken out against the DMA and alternative app stores, claiming that they will bring “new risks” to iPhone users.

Even though Apple is opening up iOS to App Marketplaces, there are still a lot of rules that developers must follow in order to make their own app stores available to users in the EU. For example, a developer must have a letter of credit of at least 1 million euros to have their own store approved by Apple.

The DMA comes into effect on March 7, which means that Apple has to release iOS 17.4 to the public before then.

