Apple releases iOS 17.4 beta 2 with these changes for the EU [U]

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Feb 7 2024 - 10:11 am PT
1 Comment
iOS 17.4

A day later, Apple has released public beta versions of the second beta builds. No visionOS public beta, fortunately or unfortunately.

iOS 17.4 development is well under way. Apple just shipped iOS 17.4 beta 2 to developers. The pre-release software primarily focuses on changes made in the EU due to regulatory requirements.

Here’s a recap of the three big changes that are being readied by Apple:

For everyone globally, iOS 17.4 includes new emoji characters as well.

Apple has also released macOS 14.4 beta 2, watchOS 10.4 beta 2, and tvOS 17.4 beta 2. We’ll update as more platforms update. There’s also the first-ever visionOS 1.1 beta for early adopters who want to risk turning their investment into a toy. (We’ll dig through what’s new so you can determine if it’s worth the risk.)

iOS 17.4 will arrive for everyone starting in March.For even more iOS 17.4 coverage, check out these stories we’ve been cooking:

