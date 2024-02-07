 Skip to main content

Disney+ nabs exclusive streaming rights for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour movie

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 7 2024 - 2:29 pm PT
Disney has announced that it’s secured the streaming rights to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film. After first debuting in theaters and eventually on video-on-demand, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is coming exclusively to Disney+ on March 15.

Disney announced the news in a press release on Wednesday. The version of the film coming to Disney+ includes the song “cardigan,” which was omitted from its initial release, alongside four additional acoustic songs.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said:

The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively through Disney+

Personally, I was hoping to see Apple step up and secure the streaming rights to the Eras Tour concert film, but sadly that’s not the case.

You can continue to rent the Eras Tour concert film – without “cardigan” and without the acoustic tracks – through various video-on-demand platforms:

