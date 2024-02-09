Apple’s robust set of anti-stalking features for AirTag alerted a Connecticut woman to a tracker hidden on her car. According to a report from local news outlet WTNH, the woman received a notification on her iPhone that an AirTag had been following her, which prompted her to contact the police.

An investigation revealed that the woman had received similar alerts in February 2023, initially attributing them to a relative leaving behind a set of Apple AirPods earbuds in her vehicle. However, on March 24, 2023, another notification prompted her to thoroughly look through her vehicle.

According to law enforcement, they were able to use the AirTag’s serial number to obtain “subscriber information” about the owner of the AirTag, who turned out to be Anthony Magro of Bridgeport, Connecticut. For its part, Apple says that every AirTag has a unique serial number, and it can “can provide the paired account details in response to a subpoena or valid request from law enforcement.”

The victim told police that she was “not familiar with and had never had any interactions with” Margo.

But while Magro was identified as the AirTag stalker in March 2023, it took nearly a year for police to actually track him down:

On May 8, 2023, they made contact with Magro who explained that he relocated to Bridgeport. When police attempted to make arrangements to meet Magro, he said that he did not drive and would need transportation. Communication attempts with Magro proved challenging, with calls redirected to voicemail on multiple occasions. It wasn’t until February 7, 2024, that authorities managed to establish contact with Magro in West Haven.

Margo was then taken into custody and charged with a case of electronic stalking.

9to5Mac’s Take

This is another example of Apple’s robust set of safety and anti-stalking AirTag features working as intended. We’ve covered similar cases to this in the past, all of which highlight the importance of the anti-stalking features Apple debuted for AirTag in February 2022.

