Apple Maps offers an inside look at Allegiant Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 11 2024 - 1:07 pm PT
Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII kicking off in a few hours, you can head to the Apple Maps app and get a very cool inside look at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Apple has overhauled the Apple Maps imagery ahead of today’s Chiefs vs 49ers game, which will also include the Apple Music Halftime Show.

To find the new Apple Maps experience, just open the Maps app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and search for Allegiant Stadium. Once you’re there, simply zoom in on the stadium and you can see inside.

This year marks the second Apple Music Halftime Show at the Super Bowl, after taking over the sponsorship from Pepsi. Last year, the show was headlined by Rihanna and this Usher will take the stage.

Apple executives Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and Deirdre O’Brien are in Las Vegas this week for the Super Bowl. The three paid a visit to the Summerlin Apple Store in Las Vegas on Saturday to visit with employees and shoppers.

Unfortunately, Apple isn’t streaming the Apple Music Halftime Show on Apple Music itself. Instead, you’ll have to tune in to the Super Bowl broadcast to watch. My recommendation is to subscribe to Fubo TV, which includes CBS and offers a 7-day free trial. You can learn more about how to stream the Super Bowl in our complete guide.

