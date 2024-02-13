 Skip to main content

iMessage antitrust threat removed, as EU says it’s not a dominant service

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Feb 13 2024 - 4:39 am PT
8 Comments
iMessage antitrust threat removed | Green bubbles

The iMessage antitrust threat hanging over Apple has now been removed, as the EU decides that the messaging service does not have enough European users to qualify as a dominant service.

That means that Apple will not be required to support messaging interoperability, which would have allowed messages to be sent between competing chat apps …

The iMessage antitrust threat

One element of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act was concerned with ensuring fairer competition for messaging apps.

Established messaging apps like iMessage and WhatsApp have a huge advantage over a new messaging startup – and that’s the catch-22 situation of needing to have users in order to get users.

You could create the best messaging app in the world, but nobody will use it unless their family and friends already do so.

The EU’s solution to this was to require dominant messaging apps to support messaging interoperability. With this, anyone could use the messaging app of their choice, and still be able to communicate with all their contacts.

EU agreed with Apple that iMessage isn’t dominant

Although iMessage is hugely popular in the US, it is less commonly used in Europe, where WhatsApp dominates, even among iPhone users.

To be considered a dominant messaging app in Europe, iMessage would have needed to have more than 45 million monthly active users, and Apple said last year that this was not the case.

The EU needed to satisfy itself that Apple’s claim was true, but late last year it appeared they were likely to find in favor of the Cupertino company, and this has now been confirmed.

Bloomberg reports that the EU has now officially ruled in Apple’s favor.

Apple Inc.’s iMessage and Microsoft Corp.’s Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising service will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms.

A probe concluded that the services don’t hold a dominant enough position to be regulated under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, the European Commission announced on Tuesday. Apple and Microsoft said they welcomed the decision in separate statements following the announcement. 

Image: 9to5Mac

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
Antitrust

Antitrust

There are growing concerns that Apple could be f…
iMessage WhatsApp

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor