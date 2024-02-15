Included with iOS is the capability for iPhone to use T-Mobile’s 5G Standalone coverage in the US (in addition to other carriers globally). The option can offer speeds as fast speeds 3 Gbps using the power of carrier aggregation. Here’s how to make sure 5G Standalone is turned on with iPhone and how to verify your cellular connection stats.

T-Mobile officially launched its Ultra Capacity 5G SA network in November 2022, touting speeds up to 3Gbps. However, only flagship Samsung smartphones were able to take advantage of the latest network advancement at first with T-Mobile saying that it would expand in the future.

With iOS 16.4, the toggle arrived in iPhone Settings to enable the super-fast speeds. 5G SA should be enabled by default for T-Mobile customers in the US – the Uncarrier is the only stateside provider for now with 5G SA. Claro and Vivo also launched 5G SA for iPhone in Brazil. Meanwhile, this flavor of 5G has previously been available on iPhone in other countries.

As a refresher, T-Mobile says its Ultra Capacity 5G SA + carrier aggregation allows it to achieve 3Gbps speeds by merging multiple channels of mid-band 5G spectrum. However, it’s unclear exactly which cities 5G SA is accessible through T-Mobile for now, so you need to just test it out to see.

How to make sure 5G Standalone (SA) is turned on with iPhone

Only iPhones connected to a carrier with 5G SA will see the option available in Settings

Open the Settings app on your iPhone (running iOS 16.4 or later) Choose Cellular Now tap Cellular Data Options then Voice & Data At the bottom, make sure the 5G Standalone toggle is turned on

Check your 5G SA connection stats

After you make sure 5G Standalone is turned on, you can run a speed test to see what performance you’re getting

You can dial 3001#12345# and hit call to enter Field Test mode – this will provide specific details about your 5G connection and whether or not you’re getting Standalone service

and hit call to enter Field Test mode – this will provide specific details about your 5G connection and whether or not you’re getting Standalone service Look for SA next to connection_type

next to Keep in mind while 3.3Gbps has been achieved in T-Mobile tests, real-world performance will vary

Are you using 5G SA with T-Mobile on your iPhone? What speeds are you getting? Share your experience in the comments!

