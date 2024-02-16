 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Overtime: Back to reality

Avatar for Jeff Benjamin  | Feb 16 2024 - 8:16 pm PT
0 Comments
9to5Mac Overtime Logo

On this week’s edition of 9to5Mac Overtime, Fernando and Jeff discuss their latest Apple Vision Pro impressions, upcoming 2024 iPads, and iPad hardware and software wishlists.

9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts. You can also watch this episode on YouTube and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.

Overtime 007: Back to reality

Links

Hosts

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…
iPad Air

iPad Air

The new iPad Air debuted in 2020 with a 10.9-inc…
Apple Pencil Apple Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Jeff Benjamin Jeff Benjamin

Jeff is the head of video content production for 9to5. He initially joined 9to5Mac in 2016, producing videos, walkthroughs, how-tos, written tutorials, and reviews. He takes pride in explaining things simply, clearly, and concisely. Jeff’s videos have been watched hundreds of millions of times by people seeking to learn more about today’s tech. Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube to catch Jeff’s latest videos.

Jeff Benjamin's favorite gear

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

The wireless headphones that I use everyday. Love the ANC and Transparency features.

Why Apple made the 15-inch MacBook Air

15-inch MacBook Air

A spectacular balance of size and power.