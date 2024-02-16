9to5Mac Overtime: Back to reality

On this week’s edition of 9to5Mac Overtime, Fernando and Jeff discuss their latest Apple Vision Pro impressions, upcoming 2024 iPads, and iPad hardware and software wishlists.
9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts. You can also watch this episode on YouTube and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.
Overtime 007: Back to reality
Links
- Void X for Vision Pro
- Super Fruit Ninja for Vision Pro
- What the Golf? for Vision Pro
- New iPad Air features
- New iPad Pro features
- Apple’s upcoming March event
Hosts
