HomeKit Weekly: TP-Link Tapo 2K proves to be a top-tier indoor HomeKit camera

It’s been a while since I’ve found a fantastic new indoor HomeKit camera, but the TP-Link Tapo 2K is proving to be an excellent option. With support for local recording over an SD card, HomeKit Secure Video, and TP-Link’s cloud service, there are plenty of options to choose this camera for indoor recording needs. One thing I especially want to call out: it supports Wi-Fi 6!

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

One of the privacy features I appreciate about the TP-Link Tapo 2K is the physical privacy system. Taking privacy up a notch, the camera’s enclosure obscures the lens when privacy mode is activated. You can effortlessly toggle privacy mode on or off with just a tap in the Tapo App or on the button on the actual camera; you maintain complete command over the privacy of your home. Although I trust HomeKit Secure Video only to be accessible to me, I love that you can walk by this camera, tap a button, and see that it physically cannot see what’s happening in the room. The best part is that HomeKit recognizes when this mode is enabled and shuts the camera to off within HomeKit.

This security camera offers a 360° horizontal view and 2K QHD live footage, ensuring every corner of your room is captured with crystal clarity inside the Home app or in the TP-Link. With its F1.6 large aperture, it absorbs more light, resulting in visuals that are both brighter and crisper simultaneously.

If you want to use the TP-Link app with a camera, you can access some additional advanced AI technology that accurately identifies people, pets, and vehicles, while also recognizing unnatural sounds like a baby crying. You’ll get instant push notifications when any unusual activities occur, helping you to stay informed about what’s happening at home or in another room. These features aren’t built into HomeKit, though.

Unboxing and set up with HomeKit

If you only want to use the TP-Link Tapo 2K with HomeKit, you can avoid using anything to do with the TP-Link app. It includes a HomeKit code on the camera that you can onboard into HomeKit and then enable your recording and streaming settings. These settings are one of the best parts of HomeKit Secure Video, as it’s incredibly easy and straightforward to understand what’s happening.

Once it’s in the Home app, it’s free to be used with HomeKit automations as well so you can turn on lights, play music, etc, based on the motion the camera sees. If you have iCloud+, you can access unlimited motion-based recordings and unlimited HomeKit cameras.

Wrap up on TP-Link Tapo 2K

Overall, it’s a really solid option for indoor cameras with HomeKit. I love some of the advanced features that the TP-Link brings with pan and tilt and when combined with HomeKit Secure Video and the physical privacy button. It has a wide view angle so it can catch an entire room. I’d love to see Apple evolve some of HomeKit’s video features, but otherwise, this is a great option for under $70. You can buy the TP-Link Tapo 2K from Amazon or Best Buy.