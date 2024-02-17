Apple @ Work: IT Trends Report reveals Apple’s enterprise growth will continue

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

JumpCloud has released its Q1 2024 small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) IT Trends Report. The latest edition of the report looks into the impact of artificial intelligence on identity management, security challenges, economic uncertainties, and the growing reliance on managed service providers (MSPs) in IT operations. The report included 1,213 small to medium-sized (SME) IT decision-makers in the UK, US, and India.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 1000s of Macs, and 1000s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Device breakdowns

The average device breakdown among SMEs presents a telling story of where Apple is at in the enterprise: 59.5% of devices run Windows, down from 64% in April 2023. macOS devices have increased to 22.4% from 20%, and Linux usage has grown to 21.7% from 16%.

Interestingly, despite the decline, Windows is expected to see the most significant increase in usage, with 55.5% of SMEs anticipating a rise, up from 46% in April 2023. However, macOS is not far behind, with 41.5% of SMEs expecting increased usage at their companies, marking a sharp rise from 26%.

When you break it down by location, the adoption of macOS devices showcases intriguing regional variations. In India, macOS usage is the highest among SMEs, with a breakdown showing Windows at 50.6%, macOS at 23.9%, and Linux leading at 26.9%. This contrasts with the UK and the US, where Windows maintains a stronger hold but is followed closely by an increasing preference for macOS and Linux.

The preference among IT administrators for Macs devices is highest in India, where 22.4% of SME IT admins would opt exclusively for Apple laptops and desktops for their organization, compared to 18.1% in the US and 14.2% in the UK. This preference underscores the growing appeal of Apple within the Indian SME sector.

The anticipation for increased macOS usage over the next year further highlights the regional differences. 58% of SMEs in India expect to see a rise in macOS usage, compared to 36.6% in the US and 29.6% in the UK. This suggests a significant shift towards macOS in India, indicating a potential change in how SMEs across different regions approach their IT infrastructure and device strategy.

Download the entire report

Outside of the telling results that show how IT professionals in SMEs believe their Apple usage will continue to rise, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the prevailing economic factors is worth reading. Just 13% of organizations do not currently plan to implement AI initiatives, and 76% agree their organization should be investing in AI-related projects. 79% report that AI will be a net positive, versus just 6% who see it as a net negative.

Download the entire report to learn more about how IT professionals view the state of the economy, layoffs, AI, device usage, and much more.

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.