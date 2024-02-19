Apple is once again being accused of approving a scam app on its iOS App Store. This time, the developers of Rabby Wallet, a crypto wallet app, have been warning their users about a fake version of their app that is available for iPhone and iPad users.

Update: Apple has removed the app from the App Store. More details below.

An Apple spokesperson told 9to5Mac that the App Store guidelines prohibit scam apps with misleading content. By the time the article was published, Apple was already aware of the fake Rabby Wallet app – which has now been removed from the App Store. The developer distributing the misleading app will also be removed from the Apple Developer Program.

You can read the original article below.

Fake Rabby Wallet crypto app available on iOS App Store

As shared by Rabby Wallet on X (via CoinTelegraph), there’s an imposter app available on the App Store using the platform’s name and identity. Named “Rabby Wallet & Crypto Solution,” the app has been available on the App Store for at least four days. On Reddit, some users claim to have had their money stolen by the fake crypto app.

“Guys I lost quite some money on the fake iOS app. I know it’s my own fault, but do you think there is any chance to get refunds by Apple? How can they approve a scam app and how in the world before the real one?,” one of the victims said in a post on Reddit.

Affected users have been trying to contact Apple to warn the company about the scam, as well as the real developers behind Rabby Wallet. However, days later, the imposter crypto app remains available on the App Store. Furthermore, Rabby Wallet claims to have submitted its official app to the App Store, but Apple approved the fake app before the real one.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a fake Rabby Wallet app for iOS has been approved by Apple. Rabby Wallet asks its users to download its app exclusively through its official website.

Apple has yet to take down the fake app while the official one awaits approval

Last year, another crypto wallet app also had to deal with a fake app using its name to scam iOS users in a similar situation. An Apple spokesperson at the time told 9to5Mac that the company is always committed to ensuring users’ safety when downloading apps from the App Store.

More recently, the popular password manager LastPass also had to warn its users about an imposter app available on the App Store.

As Apple wants its users to know that the App Store is a “safe and trustworthy place” because of the changes coming to the EU, the company should certainly improve its review process to ensure that scam apps are not approved in the store, or at least that they are promptly removed when identified.

Users who identify a scam or fraud app on the App Store can report it through the reportaproblem.apple.com website.

