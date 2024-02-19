 Skip to main content

How to install iOS 17.4 beta to get these new emoji, improved Stolen Device Protection, and more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 19 2024 - 10:19 am PT
Want to try out the latest iOS features early? The iOS 17.4 beta is available for free for everyone and comes with new emoji, the latest improvement for Stolen Device Protection, preparations for the upcoming EU App Store changes, and more.

iOS 17.4 is expected to be officially launched in the first week of March. Some of the biggest changes are just for EU users like support for third-party app stores, a new default web browser prompt, and more.

However, there are some updates for users everywhere like 6 new emoji, Stolen Device Protection settings featuring an “Always” option for the security delay, transcripts in Apple Podcasts, and Siri improvements.

How to install iOS 17.4 beta – public

  1. Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad
  2. You may need to sign in with your Apple ID at beta.apple.com if you haven’t before
  3. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad (running at least iOS 16.4)
  4. Tap General > Software Update
  5. Choose the Beta Updates button
  6. Now tap iOS 17.4 Public Beta
  7. If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom
  8. Choose Back when done
  9. Look for iOS 17.4 Public Beta to appear and choose Download and Install
How to install iOS 17.4 beta walkthrough

If you’re not seeing the option to turn on beta updates or iOS 17.4 appear:

  • Try quitting and relaunching the Settings app
  • Sign in with your Apple ID at beta.apple.com for free, then try the above steps again

How to install iOS 17.4 beta – developer

  1. A paid Apple Developer account is no longer needed – but you may need to sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com if you haven’t before
  2. Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad
  3. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad (running at least iOS 16.4)
  4. Tap General > Software Update.
  5. Choose the Beta Updates button
  6. Now, choose iOS 17.4 Developer Beta
  7. If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom
  8. Choose Back when done
  9. Look for iOS 17.4 Developer Beta to appear, choose Download and Install

