 Skip to main content

Prolific Redditors will get preferential access to Reddit shares in IPO plans – WSJ

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Feb 21 2024 - 5:30 am PT
3 Comments
Reddit shares | Stock graph on iPhone and Mac

Prolific Redditors are to be given preferential access to Reddit shares in the company’s initial public offering (IPO), according to a new report.

The plan would see an as-yet-unknown proportion of the shares set aside for the 75,000 most active Reddit users …

IPOs

Reddit has for some time been gearing up to go public, which would allow anyone to buy shares in the company.

In theory, with an open IPO, everyone has an equal opportunity to buy shares at the initial price set. In practice, however, large institutional investors have a significant advantage – and sometimes even have allocations specifically set aside for them. That can help ensure all the shares are sold, but can also put control of the company into the hands of a relatively small number of major investors.

Companies sometimes give priority to small investors, especially loyal customers, as that may lead to the board of directors being given greater freedom to run the company in the way they see fit.

Preferential access to Reddit shares

The Wall Street Journal reports that Reddit plans to give preferential access to its most active users.

Reddit plans to place a big chunk of its IPO shares in the hands of its users, an unusual move that could build loyalty but also comes with risk.

The company plans to reserve an as-yet-undetermined number of shares for 75,000 of its most prolific so-called redditors when it goes public next month, according to people familiar with the matter. The users will have the opportunity to buy shares [ahead of others in the IPO].

To be clear, they will still pay the same IPO prices as anyone else, but will have the chance to purchase a guaranteed allocation of shares before they go on sale to the public. How many shares each Redditor would be able to buy depends on the total number of shares set aside for them, and how many of the 75,000 take advantage of the opportunity.

Preferential access is usually a valuable benefit, as in most cases the share price will rise after the IPO. As with any investment, however, this is not guaranteed: There have been cases of the share price falling soon after launch. Facebook was an example, with an IPO price of $38 per share, and the value dropping to a low of $17.55 just three months later.

May be an attempt to appease Redditors

The chance to make some money from the IPO may be an attempt to appease Redditors, who have been generally unimpressed with the company’s attempts to maximize its market value.

Most notoriously, Reddit started charging large fees for use of its API, which led to the demise of the hugely popular third-party app Apollo. That led to wide-scale protests, which the company had to forcibly shut down.

More recently, Reddit announced a controversial deal to sell access to user-generated content to an unnamed AI company to help it train a large language model.

Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Reddit

Reddit

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor