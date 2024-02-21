T-Mobile confirms it won’t offer free access to Apple’s MLS Season Pass service this year

If you were hoping to secure free access to MLS Season Pass via T-Mobile this year, you’re unfortunately out of luck. Despite offering customers complimentary MLS Season Pass last year, the carrier has confirmed that this offer won’t return for the 2024 MLS season.

Last February, T-Mobile announced that it would give a one-year subscription to Apple’s MLS Season Pass service to all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. This was a pretty lucrative offer to celebrate the service’s inaugural season, as MLS Season Pass usually costs $14.99 per month.

But with the MLS season kicking off today, T-Mobile has confirmed to 9to5Mac and CNET that it will not offer free access to the service this year.

MLS Season pass offers every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoff matches, and the Leagues Cup – without any blackouts whatsoever.

You can subscribe to MLS Season Pass via Apple TV for $14.99 per month or $99.99 per season. You can also keep up with MLS scores and stats via Apple’s brand new Sports app, which was released for free on Wednesday.

If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, MLS Season Pass is available at a discounted rate of $12.99 per month or $79.99 for the season.

