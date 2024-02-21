 Skip to main content

T-Mobile confirms it won’t offer free access to Apple’s MLS Season Pass service this year

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 21 2024 - 7:42 am PT
5 Comments
Major League Soccer Season Pass

If you were hoping to secure free access to MLS Season Pass via T-Mobile this year, you’re unfortunately out of luck. Despite offering customers complimentary MLS Season Pass last year, the carrier has confirmed that this offer won’t return for the 2024 MLS season.

Last February, T-Mobile announced that it would give a one-year subscription to Apple’s MLS Season Pass service to all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. This was a pretty lucrative offer to celebrate the service’s inaugural season, as MLS Season Pass usually costs $14.99 per month.

But with the MLS season kicking off today, T-Mobile has confirmed to 9to5Mac and CNET that it will not offer free access to the service this year.

MLS Season pass offers every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoff matches, and the Leagues Cup – without any blackouts whatsoever.

You can subscribe to MLS Season Pass via Apple TV for $14.99 per month or $99.99 per season. You can also keep up with MLS scores and stats via Apple’s brand new Sports app, which was released for free on Wednesday.

If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, MLS Season Pass is available at a discounted rate of $12.99 per month or $79.99 for the season.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com