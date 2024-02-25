Earlier this week, AT&T suffered a massive outage that took service completely offline for customers across the United States. In an effort to “help make it right,” AT&T says it will give impacted customers a credit to their accounts.

AT&T announced the credit late on Saturday night, saying that it will apply “one $5 credit per account” within the next two billing cycles.

We apologize for Thursday’s network outage. We recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down. We understand this may have impacted their ability to connect with family, friends, and others. Small business owners may have been impacted, potentially disrupting an essential way they connect with customers. To help make it right, we’re reaching out to potentially impacted customers and we’re automatically applying a credit to their accounts. We want to reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them – anytime and anywhere. We’re crediting them for the average cost of a full day of service. We’re also taking steps to prevent this from happening again in the future. Our priority is to continuously improve and be sure our customers stay connected.

AT&T’s outage was one of the biggest carrier outages in recent memory. The outage began early on Thursday morning, with complaints from thousands of AT&T customers on social media beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET. Shortly thereafter, AT&T acknowledged the outage and said it was investigating. It wasn’t until nearly 4 p.m. ET on Thursday that AT&T said it had fully resolved the outage for all customers.

The following day, AT&T attributed the outage to a failed software update. Both the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are investigating the situation, as well. AT&T says the outage was not the result of a cyberattack of any sort.

One detail that’s worth specifically pointing out is that this credit is “per account.” This means that whether you have five lines on your account or one line on your account, the credit will be $5. No more, no less.

Are you satisfied with this $5 make good from AT&T? Let us know down in the comments.

