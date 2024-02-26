Netflix is severing ties with Apple’s App Store billing system for good. Netflix stopped allowing new and rejoining subscribers to sign up with App Store billing back in 2018, but Netflix subscribers who were paying through Apple at the time were allowed to continue doing so. Now, that’s finally about to change.

As reported by The Streamable, Netflix has started notifying people who currently pay for a subscription through Apple that they need to update their payment method to continue accessing the service.

Netflix’s support website has also been updated to acknowledge this change: “Some Apple-billed members in select countries may be prompted to add a new payment method to continue their subscription.”

Netflix doesn’t explicitly say which countries the change applies to, but the change was made to its United States support website.

With this change, Netflix is essentially moving on from the App Store billing system once and for all. It will no longer pay Apple a percentage of revenue for any of its subscribers. It’s unclear how many people are still paying for their subscription through the App Store, but my guess would be it’s a pretty small number. After all, the option was removed for new and rejoining subscribers over five years ago.

Are you still paying for your Netflix subscription through the App Store? Have you been notified of this change? Let us know down in the comments.