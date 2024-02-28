The team behind previous iPhone and iPad developer camps has announced VisionDevCamp, a hackathon-style event for developers interested in working on Vision Pro apps …

The event takes place in Santa Clara, California, from March 29-31. As a non-profit, all funds raised will be used solely to pay for the event, resulting in a very accessible $100 cost.

VisionDevCamp (visiondevcamp.org), a not-for-profit developer event focused on creating applications for Apple Vision Pro and visionOS, announced today that the event will be held in Santa Clara, California, at UCSC Silicon Valley Extension on March 29-31, 2024 […] The team responsible for a successful series of iPhone, iPad, and iOS developer events (iPhoneDevCamp, iPadDevCamp, and iOSDevCamp) is reuniting to celebrate and support the launch of Apple’s newest platform. “VisionDevCamp will be the largest gathering of Apple Vision Pro and visionOS developers ever assembled,” says Raven Zachary. “We’re excited about returning to our developer evangelism roots to create a not-for-profit developer event for Apple’s spatial computing platform” […] “This is the chance to find cofounders, create a team and bring your dreams to reality,” said Dom Sagolla. “We run events in order to promote inclusion, diversity and empowerment in the developer community — a formula that has led to everything from prominent Open Source projects like Oauth to publicly traded companies like Block (Square).”

You can learn more, and register, at visiondevcamp.org.

Searching for a back-link on the organisation proved amusing: Back in 2009, they had a speaker who expressed the view that the iPhone and App Store might one day be bigger than the iPod and iTunes …

Photo by Roméo A. on Unsplash