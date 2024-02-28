 Skip to main content

VisionDevCamp offers $100 Vision Pro hackathon event in Santa Clara

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Feb 28 2024 - 5:29 am PT
0 Comments
Vision Pro hackathon | Apple Store display unit

The team behind previous iPhone and iPad developer camps has announced VisionDevCamp, a hackathon-style event for developers interested in working on Vision Pro apps …

The event takes place in Santa Clara, California, from March 29-31. As a non-profit, all funds raised will be used solely to pay for the event, resulting in a very accessible $100 cost.

VisionDevCamp (visiondevcamp.org), a not-for-profit developer event focused on creating applications for Apple Vision Pro and visionOS, announced today that the event will be held in Santa Clara, California, at UCSC Silicon Valley Extension on March 29-31, 2024 […]

The team responsible for a successful series of iPhone, iPad, and iOS developer events (iPhoneDevCamp, iPadDevCamp, and iOSDevCamp) is reuniting to celebrate and support the launch of Apple’s newest platform. “VisionDevCamp will be the largest gathering of Apple Vision Pro and visionOS developers ever assembled,” says Raven Zachary. “We’re excited about returning to our developer evangelism roots to create a not-for-profit developer event for Apple’s spatial computing platform” […]

“This is the chance to find cofounders, create a team and bring your dreams to reality,” said Dom Sagolla. “We run events in order to promote inclusion, diversity and empowerment in the developer community — a formula that has led to everything from prominent Open Source projects like Oauth to publicly traded companies like Block (Square).”

You can learn more, and register, at visiondevcamp.org.

Searching for a back-link on the organisation proved amusing: Back in 2009, they had a speaker who expressed the view that the iPhone and App Store might one day be bigger than the iPod and iTunes

Photo by Roméo A. on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor