Need a Mac with more than 8GB of memory? Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro has your back with 18GB of memory and this discount down to the second-best price of $2,250. It comes joined by a chance to save $185 on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 styles, as well as the very first price cut on Anker’s new Qi2 15W MagSafe power bank at $59. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro packs 18GB of memory

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,250. This is $249 off the usual $2,499 price tag and the second-best price to date. It’s an extra $49 under our previous mention from the end of January and has only been beaten once before during a 1-day sale in February. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on a MacBook with more than 8GB of RAM, Amazon has your back today with Apple’s latest release and its 18GB of onboard memory.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway that you can check out in our hands-on look.

Save $185 on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 styles

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices yet on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles. Pricing on these higher-end wearables now starts at $514 for the 41mm GPS + Cellular configuration. It drops from the usual $699 price tag and is the second-best offer we’ve seen at $185 off. It’s also the lowest we’ve seen outside of a 1-day discount earlier in the year. Today’s savings carries over to the 45mm GPS + Cellular model at $598. This is down from $749 and saves you $151 while marking the second-best price since Black Friday. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out at the end of last year, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Anker’s new Qi2 15W MagSafe power bank sees first discount

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering the first discount on its new MagGo Qi2 Power Bank. The 15W MagSafe portable battery now clocks in at $59. All three different colors are on sale, too. This is down from $70 and saves you over $10 as the only standalone price cut. We did see a buy two save 15% offer back closer to launch in January, but now you can save on just the company’s latest power bank all on its own – and at an all-time low nonetheless.

Back in my Tested with 9to5Toys review, I called Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery the “15W power bank I’ve been dreaming of.” As for why, it’s finally delivering a way to take full advantage of your iPhone’s MagSafe charging features while away from an outlet. It can dish out 15W speeds just from its internal 6,600mAh capacity. The built-in stand positions your handset away from the actual battery, which on top of enabling StandBy mode features, also keeps your iPhone from overheating while it recharges.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds