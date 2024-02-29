Apple TV+ this week confirmed the production of another new series for its streaming catalog. The platform will adapt William Gibson’s popular science fiction novel “Neuromancer” for television in partnership with Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment.

Sci-fi drama ‘Neuromancer’ coming to Apple TV+

As shared by the company, the new drama series “Neuromancer” will be based on the book of the same name. The first season, created by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, will have 10 episodes and will be produced by Skydance Television and Anonymous Content. DreamCrew Entertainment, the media company founded by Drake in 2017, will co-produce the show.

“The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets,” Apple said in a press release.

“Neuromancer” is considered one of the first and most respected works in the cyberpunk genre and has received multiple awards, including the Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award and the Hugo Award. The book was also the first in a triology of the same series, followed by “Count Zero” and “Mona Lisa Overdrive.”

Unfortunately, there are no details at this point as to when the show is expected to become available to Apple TV+ subscribers.

More about Apple TV+

Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month in the US. Apple TV+ content is available exclusively through the Apple TV app. You can watch on your Apple TV set-top box, iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

The platform is also available on Smart TVs and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Read more about Apple TV+ here on 9to5Mac.