Apple Car canceled, iOS 18 design changes, AirPods with cameras

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 29 2024 - 11:20 am PT
Benjamin and Chance react to the shock news of the cancellation of the long-gestating Apple Car project, and Mark Gurman details some of the future wearables Apple is pondering including smart glasses, rings, and AirPods earbuds with integrated cameras. We are also anticipating some design changes in iOS 18, but recognize Apple has likely learned the painful lessons of the iOS 6 -> iOS 7 transition. 

Sponsored by Shopify: Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour.

