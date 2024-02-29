MacPaw announces ‘Setapp Mobile’ app store coming to the EU in April

Ahead of iOS 17.4 being released in March, MacPaw has announced its plans to offer an alternative app marketplace in the EU. According to the company, it will launch a beta version of Setapp Mobile in the EU in April.

The move makes MacPaw the first company to announce its detailed plans to take advantage of iOS 17.4’s support for alternative app marketplaces in the EU.

On the Mac, Setapp is a popular app subscription platform that gives users access to dozens of third-party apps for one $9.99 per month subscription. The new changes in iOS 17.4 mean that Setapp can offer a very similar experience on iPhone.

MacPaw says that the beta version of the Setapp marketplace will cover a number of different categories. It will “showcase a carefully selected assortment of apps, including fan favorites from the Setapp catalog.”

Productivity and Business Tools: Boost your efficiency with tools for managing your schedule, staying on track, personalizing your internet experience, and much more.

Boost your efficiency with tools for managing your schedule, staying on track, personalizing your internet experience, and much more. Creative and Design Software: Unlock your creative potential with intuitive tools designed for photo animation, document creation, and more.

Unlock your creative potential with intuitive tools designed for photo animation, document creation, and more. Lifestyle and Productivity: Improve your daily routines with apps that help you build better habits, stay updated with the latest news, and efficiently manage your notes and ideas.

Improve your daily routines with apps that help you build better habits, stay updated with the latest news, and efficiently manage your notes and ideas. Utility Apps: Make everyday tasks easier with applications that enable you to share files effortlessly, monitor your spending, and streamline your idea organization process.

Make everyday tasks easier with applications that enable you to share files effortlessly, monitor your spending, and streamline your idea organization process. Specialized Professional Tools: Engage with advanced applications tailored for detailed document searches, comprehensive database management, and more.

Developers interested in joining Setapp on iOS are encouraged to apply through the platform on MacPaw’s website. iPhone users in the EU who are interested in getting access to the marketplace can join the waitlist.

There are still a number of different details we’re waiting on MacPaw to announce, including specific details and terms for developers. Still, it’s notable to see MacPaw take advantage of the changes coming to the iPhone in the EU as a result of the DMA. Epic Games has also announced its plans to offer an iPhone app store in the EU, but without specific launch information.