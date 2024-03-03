Rumor: New Apple products could be announced this week

A new rumor today claims that Apple will announce new products this week via press releases. This comes after Bloomberg reported this morning that Apple isn’t planning to hold a dedicated event to launch the oft-rumored new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air.

Citing a “proven source familiar with the matter,” MacRumors reports that Apple “plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week.” The report doesn’t offer any specific details on what new products will be announced or on what days the announcements will be made.

In his Power On newsletter this morning, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said he expects Apple to launch new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air models “sometime in March or April.”

Gurman also said that Apple is planning a “special version of iOS 17.4 with support for the new hardware” that will be released at the end of March. The initial version of iOS 17.4 will be released this week, according to Apple.

It’s possible Apple announces its new hardware this week, but doesn’t actually release the devices until later this month alongside that “special version of iOS 17.4.” Otherwise, the timelines of what MacRumors and Gurman are reporting don’t seem to quite line up. It’s also possible that this week’s announcements are simply for something like new iPhone case and Apple Watch band colors.

