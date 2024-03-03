Our latest roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases is now ready to move into 2024 with all of the newest releases. While the FineWoven covers certainly weren’t as popular as Apple would have hoped, there are plenty of notable options from other brands stepping up to offer everything from thin minimalism to luxurious genuine leather and everything in between. We have now updated this roundup with some new brands as well as additional releases that have cropped up over the last month or so. Head below for a closer look at the best iPhone 15 cases for 2024.

The best iPhone 15 cases

Update 3/3/24: Our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases has now been updated with hands-on reviews and features of some of last month’s latest additions to give folks a better idea of what they are in for. The new 2-in-1 magnetic MagSafe iPhone Pocket Book from Burton Goods is a real highlight here – it’s one of the best folio-style wallet cases I have tested out yet – and you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at the latest MUJJO MaizCase if you’re into leather-alternative solutions:

But the most exciting new release of the year in iPhone cases for me has to be the new SANDMARC Minimal Leather models (seen pictured above) starting from $40.50 using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Available in a range of colors for all iPhone 14 and 15 models, this new case from the brand takes what was already my personal favorite leather case and makes it even thinner, doing away with the metal cage treatment that protected the camera array in favor of a more streamlined and thin solution complete with metal button covers. Scope out the details on this one right here. The brand’s new Telephoto 6x iPhone zoom lens with adjustable focus wheel is also worth a look for iPhoneographers – it features an exclusive discount for 9to5 readers as well.

Apple iPhone 15 cases

This year’s collection of covers from Apple has arrived with some fresh new designs to top our list of the best iPhone 15 cases. Many folks swear by the first-party offerings, and this year’s collection has now arrived in full force. Let’s call it more than just rumors of Apple moving away from leather offerings came true, and now a more environmentally-friendly FineWoven textile sits in its place – the Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 cases are starting to appear on Amazon alongside the matching FineWoven MagSafe wallets.

Apple describes the FineWoven treatment as a durable microtwill with a “soft, suede-like feel…designed with the earth in mind.” It is made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials and “significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to leather.”

This year’s offerings breakdown as follows:

Update: All of the new Apple’s iPhone 15 cases are now available for purchase on Amazon.

iPhone 15 Silicone Case $49

iPhone 15 Clear Case $49

iPhone 15 FineWoven Case $59

iPhone 15 Pro Silicone Case $49

iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case $49

iPhone 15 Pro FineWoven Case $59

iPhone 15 Pro Max Silicone Case $49

iPhone 15 Pro Max Clear Case $49

iPhone 15 Pro Max Plus FineWoven Case $59

iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case $49

iPhone 15 Plus Clear Case $49

iPhone 15 Plus FineWoven Case $59

Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe $59

Featured: Totallee

Totallee’s lineup of iPhone 15 cases is among the best barely-there, minimalist options you’ll find. They’re available in two versions: a super thin case for those who don’t like bulky cases and a completely clear case that shows off your iPhone.

Totallee Super Thin iPhone 15 cases $39

Totallee Super Thin iPhone 15 Plus cases $39

Totallee Super Thin iPhone 15 Pro cases $39

Totallee Super Thin iPhone 15 Pro Max cases $39

Totallee Clear Grip iPhone 15 cases $39

Totallee Clear Grip iPhone 15 Plus cases $39

Totallee Clear Grip iPhone 15 Pro cases $39

Totallee Clear Grip iPhone 15 Pro Max cases $39

Featured: dbrand

dbrand and its Grip case have returned to protect your iPhone 15 in bespoke style alongside its interchangeable skins and its Glass screen protectors. This year, dbrand is also serving up its new Ghost clear case to show off your new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro X handset – not only does the brand guarantee it will not yellow on you for the lifetime of your device, but it also features its strongest magnets yet while adding only 1.2mm in thickness to the carrying experience.

dbrand iPhone 15 Pro Ghost Case $50

dbrand iPhone 15 Pro Max Ghost Case $50

And the rest of the collection…

Featured: SUPCASE and i-BLASON

Over at Amazon, all of the SUPCASE iPhone 15 cases are available at 15% off for 9to5Mac readers using code 159TO5MAC at checkout.

The new iPhone 15 edition of the award-winning SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO is ready for purchase. It features a back casing and a front frame to create a protective seal around the edges alongside bezels to safeguard the camera array and display. Other features include texturized edges, clicky buttons, and the ever-important port cover to block dust, dirt, and moisture. The wireless charge-compatible UB Pro also includes a built-in screen protector, a kickstand with three unique viewing angles that doubles as a ring holder, and a free rotating belt clip holster.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO from $25

On the i-Blason side of things, we are featuring the Ares Mag – a 2-piece case made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate with a built-in screen protector, raised edges, and 20-foot drop protection alongside another notable port cover. New colors this year include Grey, Navy, White, Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Seafoam.

i-Blason Ares Mag from $25

Spigen iMac G3 iPhone 15 cases

Spigen iPhone 15 Pro iMac C1 MagFit Case $24 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Using code helloagain20

Spigen iPhone 15 Pro Max iMac C1 MagFit Case $24 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Using code helloagain20

More details at 9to5Toys: Spigen’s iMac G3-inspired translucent MagSafe iPhone 15 cases debut today at 20% off

Hands-on review: Hands-on with Spigen’s translucent vintage iMac-style iPhone 15 MagSafe case

The best iPhone 15 cases from Spigen

Spigen’s value-packed covers are an easy choice for our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, and its latest models are now available from $14 Prime shipped.

More details at 9to5Toys: Spigen’s iPhone 15 case collection is now live with new models and prices starting from $14

Hands-on review: Spigen returns with some of the best bang for your buck iPhone 15 cases in 2023

SANDMARC – Best Leather iPhone 15 Cases

Apple might not have made one this year, but the SANDMARC Leather iPhone cases have arrived. Anyone who knows any of my previous case coverage knows how much I love these things – they are easily my favorite, and they are now here for Apple’s pro models alongside the rubber models.

Best of all 9to5 readers can use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS code at checkout to score 10% off – these cases almost never go on sale otherwise:

SANDMARC Pro Leather iPhone 15 Case $45 (Reg. $50)

(Reg. $50) SANDMARC Pro iPhone 15 Case $45 (Reg. $50)

More details at 9to5Toys: SANDMARC’s gorgeous leather iPhone 15 cases are here, plus more from $36 [Exclusive deal]

Hands-on review: SANDMARC’s metal and leather iPhone 15 cases – my personal favorite option [Deal]

MUJJO’s best iPhone 15 cases

MUJJO is landing in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases this year with its usual Full Leather and Leather Wallet models (alongside a burgundy colorway), but the brand has also introduced a new Shield Case featuring ImpactCore technology, 5-meter drop protection, and more.

All-new MUJJO iPhone 15 Shield Case $59

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max

ImpactCore technology provides unrivaled shock absorption

Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully

Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish

MUJJO Full Leather and Leather Wallet iPhone 15 Case $49 – $59

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max

Wrapped leather or machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses

Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully

Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish

New burgundy colorway

More details at 9to5Toys: MUJJO’s iPhone 15 case collection arrives with brand new leather Shield model and more

Hands-on review: MUJJO wraps your iPhone 15 completely in genuine leather with clicky metal buttons

Introducing Burton Goods (formerly Pad & Quill)

Pad & Quill has sadly shut its doors for good, but the owner of the brand has started bigger and better things with the launch of Burton Goods. Continuing the tradition of handcrafted leather work, the brand delivers a range of gorgeous leather MacBook covers, Apple Watch straps, and, of course, iPhone 15 cases. Burton has now launched its new Modern Pocket Book Wallet case for Apple’s latest handsets (as well as iPhone 13 and 14 models) at $99.95, but you can land a 20% grand opening deal in the cart right now.

Burton Goods Modern Pocket Book Wallet case $80 (Reg. $100)

More details at 9to5Toys: Pad & Quill re-launches as Burton Goods with new handmade leather Apple accessories

Harber London Leather iPhone 15 sleeves

Harber London’s gorgeous new iPhone 15 sleeves have arrived. They are handmade of premium full grain leather and 100% wool felt sourced in a renewable and eco-friendly manner. And be sure to scope out our reviews of the brand’s City and Office MacBook backpacks (they are among some of the best I have ever tested out).

Slim Pull Sleeve Case $75

Magnetic Envelope Sleeve For iPhone $75

Slim Leather Smartphone Sleeve Case $62

Classic – Leather Smartphone Sleeve Wallet $62

More details at 9to5Toys: Harber London’s gorgeous new handmade iPhone 15 leather sleeves with magnetic closures

Hands-on review: Harber London’s leather iPhone 15 covers are utterly gorgeous

CASETiFY

The CASETiFY iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max cases are now live, including all of its usual staple form-factors, loads of different customizable designs, and more. You’ll also want to check out its Spider-Man cases (hands-on review here) and other newer Co-Labs variants that are also available for iPhone 15 as well.

CASETiFY Bounce Series $90

CASETiFY Impact Series $70

CASETiFY Leather Series $70

CASETiFY Mirror Series $70

More details at 9to5Toys: CASETiFY debuts new Jujutsu Kaisen iPhone 15 cases, Prison Realm AirPods Pro case, more

More details at 9to5Toys: CASETiFY launches new Ultra Bounce and Impact Ring Stand cases for iPhone 15

Hands-on review: Hands-on with CASETiFY’s wicked new official Disney Villain iPhone 15 cases

Caudabe’s best iPhone 15 cases

Caudabe iPhone 15 Sheath $40

Caudabe iPhone 15 Synthesis $40

Caudabe iPhone 15 Lucid Clear $37

Caudabe iPhone 15 Veil $33

More details at 9to5Toys: Caudabe’s ShockLite iPhone 15 cases with FREE Action button cover upgrades are here

Alto custom wood iPhone 15 cases with laser engraving

Alto’s new collection of custom wood iPhone 15 cases is now ready for shipping. This is a small family operation we explored for the first time last year, coming away impressed with its unique approach to handcrafting natural wood iPhone 15 cases with custom laser engraving. This year, it is introducing a series of new pre-made designs as well as new finishes and exotic woods for those looking to make use of its made-to-order online customization setup. You can get more details here, and be sure to apply the code below to score our exclusive discount:

Regularly ranging in price from $36 to $57, all 9to5 readers can score 10% off (just about) everything on the site using code 9TO5MAC at checkout right now – the discount might automatically apply when you follow this link.

More details at 9to5Toys: Create your own exotic wood iPhone 15 case with Alto’s unique laser engraving [Exclusive deal]

Hands-on review: Hands-on with Alto’s exotic wooden iPhone 15 cases and laser-engraving

Twelve South

The new Twelve South leather BookBook Cases for all of Apple’s new iPhone 15 models has now arrived at $69.99 shipped in both black and brown. A MagSafe-compatible inner shell is wrapped with a wallet and viewing stand-ready folio cover:

Premium leather, all-in-one iPhone case, wallet and viewing stand

Fully removable MagSafe compatible iPhone shell

Built-in protective pocket for Apple Card or ID

Magnetic tab keeps phone and wallet closed

More details on 9to5Toys: Twelve South refreshes signature leather BookBook cases for iPhone 15 series, pre-order now

Journey

The new Journey vegan leather iPhone 15 cases are now up at $23.99 using code SAVE20 at checkout, down from the regular $30. They will begin shipping on October 2, 2023.

Super slim profile with rounded edges

Wrapped in premium vegan leather

Smooth finish that is soft to the touch

Polycarbonate core to provide everyday protection

Precise cut outs for ease of use

Soft microfiber lining to protect phone from any scratches

Compatible with MagSafe & Qi Charging

2-year warranty

More details on 9to5Toys: New Journey vegan leather MagSafe iPhone 15 cases now live with 20% launch deals

Peak Design fabric iPhone 15 case

The 2023 Peak Design Everyday fabric iPhone 15 case includes the standard model and the Loop Case with a small finger grip alongside both MagSafe compatibility and Slimlink mounting technology for an extra secure connection to the brand’s range of accessories. It is a personal pick for one of the best iPhone 15 cases out there, and this year we are getting three new colorways – sun yellow, redwood, and midnight blue – joining the usual charcoal and sage.

Peak Design Everyday iPhone 15 Case $50

Peak Design Everyday iPhone 15 Loop Case $60

More details at 9to5Toys: Peak Design teams up with Nomad on new 100% recycled nylon canvas iPhone 15 case

More details at 9to5Toys: Peak Design unleashes its new fabric-wrapped iPhone 15 case with 3 new colors

Hands-on review: Peak Design’s Action Button-less fabric iPhone 15 cases + FREE store credit program

OtterBox

The OtterBox iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max cases are now live.

Defender Series Pro $65

Symmetry Series for MagSafe $50

OtterGrip Symmetry Series for MagSafe $60

Symmetry Series Clear for MagSafe $50

And much more…

Hands-on review: OtterBox’s new Figura iPhone 15 cases delight with watercolor-inspired designs

Nomad

Modern Standard Leather $50

Modern Horween Leather $70

Modern Standard Leather Folio $60

Horween Leather Folio $80

More details at 9to5Toys: Peak Design teams up with Nomad on new 100% recycled nylon canvas iPhone 15 case

More details at 9to5Toys: Nomad fills in for Apple with new leather iPhone 15 cases, plus refreshed Sport and Rugged covers

Hands-on review: Nomad’s new iPhone 15 leather cases remain the best on the market

Incipio’s best iPhone 15 cases

All-new Incipio woven-like textile cru iPhone case from $49.99 shipped This new release comes with your choice of a leather, textile, or camo inlay…lifetime manufacturer’s warranty, this model also sports ultra responsive press-fit buttons, intentionally raised edges, a form-fitting silhouette made with antimicrobial materials, and a MagSafe design.

Forme for MagSafe Collection $50

AeroGrip for MagSafe $60

Grip from $45

Duo/Duo MagSafe from $35

Hands-on review: A closer look at the perforated leather and canvas Incipio cru iPhone 15 cases

More details at 9to5Toys: Incipio has its own MagSafe fine woven iPhone 15 case too, check it out here

Caseology

Select models in the new Caseology iPhone 15 case collection will indeed drop an additional 10% at checkout via the official Amazon storefront.

More details at 9to5Toys: Caseology’s new iPhone 15 cases launch with unique paneled design and deals from just $10

Hands-on review: Caseology delivers affordable iPhone 15 cases worth your time starting from just $10

Moment

Among our favorite manufacturers out there, Moment is back with its latest collection. The Moment iPhone 15 cases deliver some of the best options on the market, especially when it comes to photography-focused offerings.

Moment iPhone 15 cases for $49.99 in several colors

More details at 9to5Toys: Moment refreshes popular MagSafe photography case for iPhone 15 series handsets

Hands-on review: Moment’s new iPhone 15 cases deliver a near-perfect iPhoneography companion

elago

More details at 9to5Toys: elago’s liquid silicone cases wrap your iPhone 15 in 20 different colors from under $13 [Deal]

Pelican

More details on 9to5Toys: New Pelican iPhone 15 cases arrive with launch deals from $15: Brushed aluminum, and more

Smartish

iPhone 15 Gripmunk Compatible with MagSafe $20

iPhone 15 Gripzilla Compatible with MagSafe from $30

iPhone 15 Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 from $25

Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 from $30

More details at 9to5Toys: Smartish iPhone 15 cases arrive alongside new Side Hustle Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet

Velvet Caviar – 25% off

Velvet Caviar is offering 9to5 readers 25% off its entire collection of new iPhone 15 cases, from metallic prints to adorable characters, vibrant patterns, and faux croc skin. Use code 9to5Mac at checkout to redeem the deals.

Velvet Caviar iPhone 15 cases 25% off

Velvet Caviar iPhone 15 Plus cases 25% off

Velvet Caviar iPhone 15 Pro cases 25% off

Velvet Caviar iPhone 15 Pro Max cases 25% off

ZAGG

ZAGG is launching an extensive new new lineup of cases for iPhone 15. You’ll find 12 distinct MagSafe models to cover Apple’s latest handset across the company’s latest collection:

Everest Snap Case $70

Denali Snap Case $60

Santa Cruz Snap $50

Santa Cruz Snap with Kickstand $55

London Snap $50

Manhattan Snap $50

Milan Snap $50

Crystal Palace from $40

More details at 9to5Toys: ZAGG iPhone 15 MagSafe cases debut in 12 different styles

UAG iPhone 15 cases

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Civilian $60

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Monarch Pro $80

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Metropolis LT Kevlar $65

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Monarch Pro Kevlar $100

And even more…

Hands-on review: UAG’s latest protective cases bring the armored military vibes to iPhone 15

More details at 9to5Toys: UAG’s new ultraprotective and Kevlar woven military-style iPhone 15 cases have landed

Mous

Mous MagSafe Limitless 5.0 iPhone 15 Case $65 Experience unparalleled protection with AiroShock. Get your phone case MagSafe ready. Our strong magnetic connection means optimized and fast wireless charging, plus full compatibility with MagSafe accessories.

Mous MagSafe Clarity 2.0 iPhone 15 Case $65 Experience unparalleled protection with AiroShock. Say goodbye to unsightly yellow stains This MagSafe compatible case has raised edges around the screen & camera.



More details at 9to5Toys: Mous ultra-protective wood/leather iPhone 15 cases, without all of the bulk, are now live

Ringke

More details at 9to5Toys: Ringke’s new iPhone 15 cases now up to 50% off with deals from just $6 Prime shipped

TORRAS

Bellroy leather iPhone 15 cases

The new Bellroy iPhone 15 leather cases have arrived with “premium hides tanned under gold-rated Leather Working Group environmental protocols.”

iPhone 15 Phone Case from $55

iPhone 15 Mod Phone Case + Wallet from $99

iPhone 15 Phone Case – 3 Card from $69

More details at 9to5Toys: Bellroy leather iPhone 15 cases arrive to replace Apple’s with new slim/wallet models

Hands-on review: Bellroy makes nice leather iPhone 15 cases, but you’ll have to wait for the Action Button cover

Arc Bumper Case

Arc Pulse iPhone 15 cases:

Matte Black: $65

Mirror Polish Silver: $90

Titan Gray: $90

Deep Blue: $100

Mirror Polish Gold: $120

More details on 9to5Toys: Arc debuts new minimalist Pulse aluminum bumper cases for iPhone 15 series

Hands-on review: I spent 2 months exclusively using Arc’s minimalist iPhone 15 Pro aluminum bumper case

CYRILL iPhone 15 cases

More details on 9to5Toys: New vegan leather MagSafe CYRILL iPhone 15 cases arrive with launch deals from $22

Casely x Beatles iPhone 15 cases and MagSafe gear [Exclusive 30% off]

The new official Casely x The Beatles collection has arrived. Featuring a series of designs wrapped around the brand’s latest Bold and MagSafe iPhone cases, Casely has also brought The Beatles treatment to its MagSafe power banks and AirPods cases as well. All of the details you need are right here and remember to use code 9TO5MAC30 at checkout to score 30% off.

Casely x Beatles cases from $24.50 (Reg. $35+)

More details at 9to5Toys: Official Casely x Beatles iPhone 15 cases and MagSafe gear launch today [Exclusive 30% off]

Exclusive deals on Casely iPhone 15 cases

The Casely collection is live with both standard and MagSafe model featuring Instagram-worthy designs, vibrant patterns, and themed options featuring famous licensed works of classic art. Apply our exclusive 9TO5MAC30 promo code at checkout instead to knock a solid 30% off your order to score the best deals you’ll find anywhere on its latest cases starting from $24.50.

More details on 9to5Toys: 9to5 readers can score an exclusive 30% off the new Casely iPhone 15 cases today

PopSockets

The new PopSockets iPhone 15 grip cases with MagSafe are now up for purchase via Amazon from $40 shipped. Browse through all of the various color options right here and get more details at 9to5Toys.

More details on 9to5Toys: Get a better grip on iPhone 15 with new PopSockets cases starting from $40, more

iPhone 15 Screen Protectors

More on 9to5toys: iPhone 15 screen protector deals: 4-pack $6.50, ZAGG InvisibleShield $35, Spigen, much more

Updating…more on the way shortly

What is the best iPhone 15 case? Well, everyone has different needs and tastes here, whether that be an ultra-protective offering or something in the barley there category. After years and years of testing out cases for Apple’s iPhone each year, we are pretty confident in the picks found above, to say the least. This roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases is a great place to start, alongside the launch coverage for several of the best brands over at 9to5Toys and the plethora of hands-on reviews we will begin to publish once Apple has shipped out the new iPhone 15 models. Do iPhone 14 cases fit iPhone 15? Well, some folks try to jam last year’s case onto the new devices. It’s something I tend to recommend avoiding if possible, but it will work in some cases. The size of the handsets is rarely exactly the same, but it appears as though the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are quite close this year, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have shifted in size a little bit. The USB-C port will presumably change things up a little bit as well. You can find more details here. How to get deals on the best iPhone 15 cases? Easy…9to5Toys. We will be publishing price drops from all the best brands the second they go live, alongside some exclusive deals just for 9to5 readers. In fact, you’ll already find some launch deals available in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases above.