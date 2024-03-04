Apple posts first visionOS 1.1 and macOS 14.4 release candidates [Release notes]

Apple has issued the first release candidate versions of more upcoming software updates. Following iOS 17.4 RC last week, Apple just dropped release candidate versions of visionOS 1.1, macOS 14.4, watchOS 10.4, and tvOS 17.4.

The first RC build for earlier macOS versions as well as the HomePod software are also now available.

visionOS 1.1

For Apple Vision Pro, visionOS 1.1 will introduce enterprise support for email, contacts, and calendar. This means headsets with mobile device management accounts will be able to access work email just like iPhone and Mac.

Apple has also improved Persona, the beta feature that creates a digital version of yourself for use during video calls.

Here’s a summary from the release notes:

This update introduces MDM features that enable deployment, device configuration, and management for enterprises. This release also includes Persona improvements, the ability to delete system apps from the Home View, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Apple Vision Pro.

macOS 14.4

On the Mac, macOS Sonoma brings new emoji and more:

macOS Sonoma 14.4 introduces new emoji as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac. Emoji New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in emoji keyboard 18 people and body emoji support facing the opposite direction This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes: Podcasts Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, clicked to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver Business Updates in Messages for Business let you get updates that you’ve opted into, like order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions from trusted businesses

watchOS 10.4

For Apple Watch, watchOS 10.4 release notes confirm a few features we’ve been following are ready for prime time:

watchOS 10.4 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Tap to Show Full Notification setting now allows you to double tap to expand the notification

Using Apple Pay with Confirm with AssistiveTouch will require a passcode for additional security and will not support double clicking the side button

Resolves an issue that causes some users to experience false touches on the display

Fixes an issue that prevents contacts from syncing to Apple Watch for some users

HomePod 17.4

HomePod is bringing the Siri music preference experience from iPhone, per the release notes.

This update enables Siri to learn your preferred media service, so you no longer need to include the name of the media app in your request. This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

More

Apple is expected to release iOS 17.4 this week to comply with the Digital Markets Act in the EU. The iPhone software update also includes a number of other features including podcast transcription, tweaks to the new Stolen Device Protection feature, new emoji, and much more.

H/T Jacob Knight