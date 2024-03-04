 Skip to main content

Another streaming service will soon crack down on password sharing

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 4 2024 - 8:34 am PT
HBO will soon join the likes of Netflix and Disney+ in cracking down on password sharing. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Max is planning to begin rolling out new anti-password sharing features later this year as it looks turn make its streaming business profitable.

The report says that Warner Bros. Discovery plans to fully launch its password sharing crackdown in 2025. The changes will come to Max, the streaming service that combined HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single service last year.

Max will expand into new markets, including France, Latin America and Australia in the next 18 months. It will also take a page from Netflix by cracking down on password sharing. That initiative begins later this year and will roll out across 2025.

Max’s password sharing crackdown comes after Netflix implemented its own measures last year, and Disney+ and Hulu followed suit earlier this year. Netflix’s implementation prevents users from sharing passwords with people outside of their households by requiring a device logged into a Netflix account to log into the home Wi-Fi network of that account at least once every 31 days.

The full report, which offers an interesting in-depth look into the current affairs of Warner Bros. Discovery, is available over at Bloomberg.

