These new emoji are coming to iPhone in iOS 17.4

Apple is updating the iPhone with even more emoji characters. iOS 17.4 introduces new ways to express approval or denial, break through the chains, rise from the ashes, or just express that limes are superior to lemons. There’s also a mushroom that looks less out of Mario World and more out of the grocery store.

The new emoji characters are also available in macOS 14.4 on the Mac, watchOS 10.4 for Apple Watch, and iPadOS 17.4 for iPad. For Apple Vision Pro owners, they appear in visionOS 1.1 developer beta.

Here’s a closer look at all six new emoji characters coming to the iPhone:

iOS 17.4 is currently in developer beta and public beta. Apple is expected to release it publicly in early March.

Which new emoji is your favorite? What emoji is still missing? Share your thoughts in the comments!