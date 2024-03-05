Regain clarity with CleanMyPhone by MacPaw — the new AI-powered cleaning app that quickly identifies and removes blurred images, screenshots, and other clutter from your device. Download it now with a free trial.

“Indie App Sales” has become an important event in the community of independent developers working with Apple platforms, as they come together to promote their apps with special discounts. And the event is back with great deals on apps for iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and even visionOS.

Indie App Sales is back for its March 2024 edition

For those unfamiliar, the Indie Dev Sales is organized by Matt Corey, the developer behind Signals for HomeKit and Bills to Budget. During the event, Corey highlights the best deals on apps from indie developers on the App Store. “We currently have over 160 apps listed that will be offering discounts next week,” Corey told 9to5Mac.

This edition of the Indie App Sales will take place on March 12 and 13, and includes many popular apps loved by the Apple community. And now developers also have the opportunity to promote their newly released visionOS apps for Apple Vision Pro.

“Each of these apps is developed by an Indie App Developer – that can mean a lot of different things, but generally these are built by very small teams or even individuals, either full time or part time. Indie App Developers are the epitome of small businesses, and sure do appreciate your support.”

Here are some of the apps you’ll find at a discount during the event:

Buy the apps you want at a discount

Some of these apps have already been reviewed and are regularly used by the 9to5Mac team, such as DisplayBuddy, Home Widget for HomeKit, and Kaleidoscope. If you’ve been thinking about buying some of these apps, now is the best time to do it.

You can find more details about the next Indie App Sales here.