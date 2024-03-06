 Skip to main content

Steve Jobs’ historic check paying Apple’s phone bill up for auction

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 6 2024 - 4:35 pm PT
It’s not unusual to see some rare items related to Steve Jobs and Apple’s early years go on sale. This time, there’s a historic check signed by Jobs to pay a phone bill from Apple – and you can get it for your collection for a few thousand dollars at an auction.

Steve Jobs’ check paying a phone bill up for auction

The check signed by Apple’s co-founder is dated July 8, 1976 and reads “From the account of Apple Computer Company” with the company’s first official address in Palo Alto, California. According to RR Auction, the check is in “very fine condition” encapsulated and ranked by PSA/DNA as a “GEM MT 10.”

“A desirable Jobs-signed check paying Apple Computer’s telephone bill some 31 years before the release of the first iPhone on June 29, 2007,” says the auction website. “During this period in the summer of 1976, roughly four months after founding the Apple Computer Company, Jobs and Wozniak were hard at work building their first product.”

Dated July 8, 1976, the check, made out to Pacific Telephone, bears the signature of Jobs and amounts to $201.41. It provides a fascinating glimpse into the early days of the tech titan, utilizing Apple’s inaugural official address at “770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto” – a poignant reminder of the company’s humble beginnings in the legendary Jobs family garage.

Of course, buying this rare item won’t be easy. Bids can be placed until March 21 and the current bid is over $15,000.

If the check is too expensive for you or you’re looking for something else, RR Auction has a lot of other rare Apple items available for auction. These include an Apple-1 computer signed by Steve Wozniak, a working Apple Lisa with its original box, a prototype Macintosh mouse, a Newton MessagePad, and even a 2007 iPhone sealed in its box.

Further items of interest are rare Atari prototypes and schematics, coding keysets developed by computer visionary Douglas Engelbart, and dozens of video games. Those interested can check out all the items available for auction on the RR Auction website.

