Disability campaigner Colin Hughes has described eight ways that AI accessibility features could turbo-boost the experience of using Apple products this year.

Hughes – who is quadriplegic, and previously shared with us the ways in which Apple tech helps him in his daily life – is excited by the company’s focus on artificial intelligence …

Apple’s big push into artificial intelligence

It’s been reported that iOS 18 will be the biggest iOS update in the company’s history, with AI features a major focus. It’s assumed that this shift will also carry over to macOS.

Some of the specifics Bloomberg believes to be in the works are:

A revamped version of Siri that is more intelligent and able to take advantage of a new AI system that incorporates large language model technology

AI integration in the Messages app that can “field questions and auto-complete sentences”

New AI features for Apple Music to create “auto-generated playlists”

Integrating generative AI into iWork apps, including Keynote and Pages

Adding generative AI features to Xcode to let developers “write new applications more quickly”

Apple naturally hasn’t commented on any of this, but CEO Tim Cook did recently confirm the AI push.

[Our work includes] AI, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we’re excited to share details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.

Hopes for AI accessibility features

Given Apple’s long-standing commitment to accessibility features, Hughes is hoping that the company will extend its AI work into turbo-boosting Voice Control, which enables people to control their Mac with voice commands.

He’s previously outlined some of the strengths and weaknesses of the feature, and has now shared his hopes for this year’s OS updates.

Hughes listed eight improvements he’d like to see powered by AI:

1. Enhanced dictation with natural language processing (NLP)

NLP could significantly improve dictation accuracy. By understanding context and user intent, NLP can provide more accurate transcriptions, even in noisy environments or with complex vocabulary.

2. Adaptive command functionality through machine learning (ML)

ML algorithms can learn from a user’s interactions, tailoring commands and responses to individual needs. This personalised approach could simplify tasks making the app more user-friendly.

3. Improved proper noun recognition with AI

AI can assist in recognising and interpreting audio data, and could lead to better handling of proper nouns, ensuring names, organisations and places that matter to you are always understood correctly.

4. Predictive text and autocorrection

AI can offer improved predictive text options and autocorrect errors in real-time, streamlining communication and reducing the need for corrections.

5. Context-aware assistance

By analysing the user’s previous commands, AI can provide context-aware assistance, anticipating needs and offering relevant options. This will contribute to an improved and more intuitive voice dictation experience.

6. Seamless integration with other apps and services

AI can enable Voice Control to work harmoniously with other apps and services, providing a cohesive experience across the Apple ecosystem.

7. Multilingual support

AI can offer robust multilingual support, allowing Voice Control to cater to a global user base without language barriers.

8. Personalised speech recognition

One of the key ways that AI can enhance Voice Control is through personalised speech recognition. This feature can help people who have non-standard speech, which means they may face challenges in making themselves clear. AI can learn to recognise and transcribe their speech more accurately and naturally, regardless of the factors that affect their speech, such as weak voices, speech impediments, breathing difficulties, or muscle disorders. Google estimates that 250 million people have non-standard speech.

You can read more over at his blog.

What are your hopes from Apple’s AI focus? Please share in the comments.

Photo by Seth Kane on Unsplash