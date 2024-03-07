DisplayBuddy is a useful tool that lets users adjust the brightness of third-party external displays directly from macOS. Following an update last year that introduced presets and a new interface, DisplayBuddy is getting another update – this time with widgets and even more options for creating presets.

What’s new with DisplayBuddy

As detailed by the developer, the Presets feature is becoming even more advanced and customizable with the app’s latest update. Users can now save every aspect of the display settings, from resolution to rotation, input source, brightness, contrast, volume, and more. You can then switch between presets with just a click.

Sync is now also part of presets, so users can enable sync in Presets and then turn it on directly using keyboard shortcuts for Presets. In addition, there’s now the option to set custom keyboard hotkeys or activate a preset using Siri Shortcuts.

But that’s not the only new feature coming to DisplayBuddy, because the app now provides macOS widgets. You can now easily switch between your presets right from your desktop with macOS Sonoma. There are three different ones for you to position wherever you like. And with the update, users can also reorder their presets.

Try it now

If you’ve ever been frustrated by not being able to control the brightness level of your external monitor using the brightness keys on your Mac keyboard, DisplayBuddy is for you. While this has always been possible with Apple displays such as Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, most third-party displays lack deep integration with macOS.

If you want to give DisplayBuddy a try, an individual license for the app costs $18.99. It’s also available as part of the Setapp subscription, which lets you try out the app for free for seven days. The upgrade to version 2.0 is free for users who have purchased previous versions of the app.

You can learn more about it on the app’s website.