M3 MacBook Air, iOS 17.4 released, Apple TV+ content catalog

Benjamin and Chance analyze what’s new in the just-announced M3 MacBook Air and praise the MacBook Air lineup as it stands today, iOS 17.4 brings a whole host of changes to comply with the EU Digital Markets Act, and Apple TV+ launches a limited time catalog of movies to watch. Chance also gives us a one-month check in on the Vision Pro.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance explains why he has decided to delete TikTok from his phone, and we discuss how to find a healthy balance in social media usage.

Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus

Introducing 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:

Ad-free versions of every episode

Pre- and post-show content

Monthly bonus episodes

Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com