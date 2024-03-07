M3 MacBook Air, iOS 17.4 released, Apple TV+ content catalog

Benjamin and Chance analyze what’s new in the just-announced M3 MacBook Air and praise the MacBook Air lineup as it stands today, iOS 17.4 brings a whole host of changes to comply with the EU Digital Markets Act, and Apple TV+ launches a limited time catalog of movies to watch. Chance also gives us a one-month check in on the Vision Pro.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance explains why he has decided to delete TikTok from his phone, and we discuss how to find a healthy balance in social media usage.
Benjamin Mayo
Links
- iOS 17.4 won’t remove Home Screen web apps in the EU after all
- Apple fined $2 billion by EU commission for ‘abusive’ App Store rules, Apple to appeal
- Epic says Apple terminated its newly reinstated developer account over tweet
- Should you update to iOS 17.4? Here’s what’s new
- Apple launches new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip, support for two external displays, faster Wi-Fi
- Apple confirms 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro update for multi-display
- Apple TV+ adds a limited time library of 50 movies to stream for free
