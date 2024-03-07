Pok Pok Montessori-inspired iOS app launches interactive ‘Shapes’ toy

A new toy has landed for the fantastic Montessori-inspired iOS app Pok Pok. “Shapes” helps kids with fine motor skills, problem-solving, imagination, confidence, and more.

Pok Pok – a digital Montessori playroom designed for kids 2-7 years old – has been on a roll since it launched just shy of three years ago. The team delivers frequent high-quality updates and has won many accolades including an Apple Design Award, Apple Editors’ Choice Award, and was also honored with an Apple App of the Year Award to close out 2023.

Following up on an awesome Dinosaur toy and Dress-Up releases, Pok Pok is out today with its latest digital toy – Shapes.

Here’s how Pok Pok describes the new release:

Kids will be swept away on an exciting new adventure in Shapes! Traverse colourful, animated, geometric scenes that tell unique stories and evoke a feeling of discovery and wonder.

Explore a plethora of scenes made up of colorful shapes

﻿﻿Interact with a living scene and watch it transform!

﻿﻿Kids will enjoy a growing collection of interactive vignettes that excite and engage their burgeoning imagination

﻿﻿Lively soundscapes and real-world sounds bring every scene to life!

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a 7-day free trial. Monthly or yearly paid plans are available after that.

Check out a look at the new toy: