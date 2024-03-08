You can still buy an M3 MacBook Air for in-store pickup today

If you want to buy an M3 MacBook Air and missed pre-orders, it seems availability isn’t an issue. Most of the standard configurations are available for in-store pickup today, or next day shipping.

Apple offers three standard configurations each for both 13-inch and 15-inch models, and four of them have immediate availability …

Apple announced the new faster models last week, with pre-orders opening the same day.

The M3 MacBook Air features a faster 8-core CPU combined with up to 10-core GPU. Apple is also calling the new Air the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI” thanks to the inclusion of a faster 16-core Neural Engine. The Wi-Fi radios have been upgraded to support Wi-Fi 6E, which allows for maximum theoretical download speeds that are twice as fast as the previous generation. The overall design of the M3 MacBook Air is the same as the M2 model, featuring the thin bezel screen with camera notch cutout, and flat edged chassis. This is a solid spec bump update for both the 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. The 13-inch and 15-inch are available in midnight, starlight, space gray and silver. The midnight colorway features an anodization seal to reduce visible fingerprints, as previously introduced on the M3 MacBook Pro last fall.

Those who placed pre-orders began receiving their orders today.

As shared by many people on social media, the first orders for the M3 MacBook Air are now being delivered to customers. In countries such as Australia and Japan, retail stores are already selling the new laptops, which had their official launch scheduled for this Friday, March 8. The launch comes a day after Apple sent review units to journalists and creators.

But if you didn’t place a preorder, you can still get your hands on the new machine today, if you’re within reach of an Apple store, or tomorrow if you need it shipped.

For the 13-inch model, the base configuration is available for immediate pickup or shipping:

8-core CPU

8-core GPU

8GB memory

256GB storage

The same is true of the next one up, which bumps you up to a 10-core GPU and 512GB storage.

The situation is identical with the 15-inch model, starting with the base configuration:

8-core CPU

10-core GPU

8GB memory

256GB storage

Likewise the next spec, which simply boosts the storage to 512GB.

The top-spec standard tier isn’t available for in-store pickup, and ships in 1-2 weeks. For both machines, this is the 16GB memory upgrade, with all other specs unchanged.

You can save $50 over at Best Buy.