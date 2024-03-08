Epic says Apple will reinstate developer account, clearing path for Epic Games Store on iPhone

After a whirlwind of events, Epic Games says Apple has reinstated their App Store developer account. The move clears the way for Epic to bring its Epic Games Store to the EU, avoiding the App Store structure altogether. The turnaround is somewhat unexpected as Apple seemed to stand by its decision to revoke Epic’s developer account on Wednesday.

Epic Games, unbanned again

Here’s what Epic Games says in a new update to their blog post from Wednesday:

Apple has told us and committed to the European Commission that they will reinstate our developer account. This sends a strong signal to developers that the European Commission will act swiftly to enforce the Digital Markets Act and hold gatekeepers accountable. We are moving forward as planned to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Onward!

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney added this color on X:

The DMA went through its first major challenge with Apple banning Epic Games Sweden from competing with the App Store, and the DMA just had its first major victory. Following a swift inquiry by the European Commission, Apple notified the Commission and Epic that it would relent and restore our access to bring back Fortnite and launch Epic Games Store in Europe under the DMA law. A big win for European rule of law, for the European Commision, and for the freedom of developers worldwide to speak up. #FreeFortnite!

So what changed?

The turnaround really is an interesting 48 hours. The brouhaha was loudest on Wednesday when Epic Games announced its EU dev account was being banned in part over a tweet. Epic backed up their claim with private emails between Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Apple’s Phil Schiller, and legal reps for both firms.

At the time, Apple pointed to a 2020 court decision out of the United States as its basis for terminating Epic’s developer account. Apple maintained that it had no reason to believe Epic Games would not once again violate App Store policy with a new developer account.

So what changed? Apple tells 9to5Mac that it has held further discussions with Epic. The result is that Apple has received proper commitment that Epic will play by the rules as legally defined.

“Following conversations with Epic, they have committed to follow the rules, including our DMA policies. As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been permitted to re-sign the developer agreement and accepted into the Apple Developer Program.”

More