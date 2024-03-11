Report: Apple testing AI-powered ads platform

Apple is said to be testing an AI-powered ads platform with a select group of partners, via Business Insider.

The AI tool chooses where to place ads in the various App Store promoted ad placement slots. Right now, this is seemingly being used to improve advertiser campaign performance for App Store Search Ads. However, Business Insider speculates the technology could eventually be used elsewhere as Apple gradually expands its offering of ad-supported services.

AI ad placement isn’t a new invention in the ad space. Google, Facebook and others rolled out similar systems in the last couple of years.

It is a little strange for Apple to be readying such a tool given it only has a small collection of ad types right now. In the App Store, developers can pay to appear in the Today tab, the Search tab, at the top of search results, and at the bottom of other app product pages. (The company also sells some advertising campaigns for the News app and Stocks app, although much of that is handled by intermediaries like NBCUniversal.)

Over time, of course, Apple may roll out even more App Store Search Ads slots. It may also be preparing to expand where ads appear to other apps on the phone. Then, an AI placement tool becomes a lot more relevant.

A couple of years back, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported Apple planned to expand advertising business to other system apps like Apple Maps, and storefronts like Books and Podcasts. However, as of today, nothing has been officially announced.