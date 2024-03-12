Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air headlines today’s best deals as it returns to the all-time low of $999. Speaking of best-ever prices, you can score on one of Belkin’s new 15W Qi2 MagSafe 2-in-1 chargers at $64, while a rare discount makes the Twelve South Curve SE an even more perfect MacBook stand at $34 – regardless of if you’re rocking a new M3 model or not.

Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air returns to $999 all-time low

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $999. If you’re not swayed by the newer M3 models, today’s offer is worth a closer look at $300 off the usual $1,299 price tag. This is a match of the all-time low and the first discount of this caliber in over a month. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

This may be Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air, but it still offers many of the same features – just for less. The biggest difference is the M2 chip, but otherwise you’re still looking at a 15-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio, not to mention the same compact form-factor that comes in one of four colors. There’s 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, too.

Belkin’s new 15W Qi2 MagSafe 2-in-1 charger drops to $64

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Qi2 BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $64. It’s down from $80 and saves you 20% for only the second time since launching back in January. This is also the very first Amazon discount so far, too. We detail everything that’s new with the latest chargers from Belkin in our original CES launch coverage. It takes a closer look into all of the specifics, as well as some of the other Qi2 models that launched in the lineup.

Belkin’s newest 2-in-1 charger adopts Qi2 tech in order to charge your iPhone 15 at the max 15W speeds. It has a flat design that’s perfect for the nightstand or family room end table, with a secondary charging pad off to the side for leaving AirPods and any other Qi-enabled earbuds. This pad can only dish out 5W of power compared to its more capable MagSafe-compatible counterpart. Belkin wraps up the charger with an included USB-C cable and wall adapter – giving you everything you need right out of the box.

Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect M3 MacBook Air stand

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve SE MacBook Stand for $34. This is down from the usual $40 price tag for the first time this year. We haven’t seen a discount since back in December, and now it’s marked down just in time to pair with all of the new M3 MacBook Air orders beginning to show up. We previously took a hands-on look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The Twelve South Curve SE takes on a more affordable approach to the brand’s usual aluminum MacBook stands. It comes in a 3-piece design instead of being a single piece of metal, while still offering much of the same slick design that fits in perfectly with your Apple setup. It elevates your MacBook a few inches off the desktop for better viewing angles and less neck strain. So if one of your resolutions for 2024 is to be more ergonomic, the Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect upgrade.

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter sees launch discounts

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 arrives with an even more flexible design than the original, which makes it easier to make whatever fun patterns or shapes you want out of its up to 16.4-foot length. The real star of the show this time, though, is Matter support. It means you can connect the lightstrip to Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant right out of the box without needing an extra hub.

The rest of the upgrades over the original amount mainly to software features that Govee is rolling out in the companion app. There’s a Shape Mapping function that automatically converts whatever unique design you make with the Neon Rope Light 2 into a digital rendition for you to adjust the color and lighting on. You can get the full scoop over in our launch coverage, too.

Amazon clears out original Logitech MX Keys wireless keyboard

Amazon now offers the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Keyboard for $80. This is a new all-time low at $40 off the usual $120 price tag. We last saw it on sale for $89 at the beginning of the year, and now it’s an extra $9 off. While this isn’t the just-refreshed S version that we’ll break down below the fold, Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced is one of the more popular workstation upgrades on the market for Macs thanks to its premium build with a matching Space Gray finish. Alongside a macOS keyboard layout, this model sports a backlit design with both Bluetooth and the USB wireless receiver connectivity backed by FLOW support rounding out the package to switch between various devices in your setup. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds