App Store features exclusive clip from Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie ahead of premiere on Disney+

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 13 2024 - 12:55 am PT
Apple didn’t win the streaming rights for the Eras Tour movie, but it has collaborated to promote tomorrow’s launch on Disney+.

The App Store app is currently featuring an exclusive never-before-seen clip from the film: you can watch it here. The clip is a snippet of the song ‘cardigan’, which is new addition to the streaming version of the movie.

The cut of Swift’s Eras Tour movie was previously available on video-on-demand, following a strong theatrical run at the end of the last year.

When it streams on Disney+ tomorrow, Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will include bonus content of five songs, not included in the previously released cuts. One of those is ‘cardigan’, as seen from the App Store’s exclusive snippet, as well as four additional acoustic performances.

The App Store promotion is running worldwide today. You can start streaming the Eras Tour on Disney+, from 6 PM Pacific Time on March 14.

