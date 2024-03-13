iPhone 14 Pro starts at $719 in Wednesday’s best deals, $239 off Apple Watch Series 9, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Wednesday. We’ve rounded up price cuts on iPhone 14 Pro starting at $719, as well as even deeper deals on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 styles at $239 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 14 Pro starts at $719 with Amazon renewed deals

Amazon is now marking down iPhone 14 Pro smartphones in its Renewed Premium condition. The savings start with the unlocked 128GB capacity at $719. That’s down from the handset’s original $999 price tag and marking a new all-time low. We last saw one of these Amazon discounts at $840 to start off the year. Now, you can save an extra $121 while taking a total of $280 off the original going rate. Whether you’re not ready to give up on Lightning just yet or aren’t sold on the entirety of iPhone 15 Pro now that it’s been around for a few months, today’s offer lets you score one of the newest handsets from Apple for less.

iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s most capable smartphones to date and now a better value following the new 15 series. Everything comes centered around the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

Save on Apple’s new 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Airs are now shipping, and Best Buy is offering the very first chances to save. You’ll have to be a my Best Buy member to lock-in these all-time lows on the new Macs. The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air leads the way at $1,049 shipped, down from $1,099. This is the first offer so far and a new all-time low. The savings also continue over to the 15-inch model at $1,234, a $65 discount from its $1,299 price tag that’s also $15 under our previous pre-order mention.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Save $239 on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices yet on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles. Pricing on these higher-end wearables now starts at $460 for the 41mm GPS + Cellular configuration. It drops from the usual $699 price tag and is the best offer we’ve seen at $239 off. This is an extra $12 below our previous mention, too. Go check out our coverage

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out at the end of last year, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Apple’s original 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $850

Best Buy currently offers the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s original 24-inch M1 iMac. Right now, the entry-level 256GB model with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU sells for $850. It’s down from its original $1,299 price tag and is now $449 off. This is right at the previous mention of a refurbished unit, but now it gets you a sealed unit with an original Apple warranty for that same cost. If you want to step up to the 8-core GPU model, that’ll run you $900, down from its original $1,499 going rate – also an all-time low at $599 off.

This might not be the latest version, but that just means Apple’s 24-inch iMac is an even better value. It packs an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4.5K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter sees launch discounts

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 arrives with an even more flexible design than the original, which makes it easier to make whatever fun patterns or shapes you want out of its up to 16.4-foot length. The real star of the show this time, though, is Matter support. It means you can connect the lightstrip to Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant right out of the box without needing an extra hub.

The rest of the upgrades over the original amount mainly to software features that Govee is rolling out in the companion app. There’s a Shape Mapping function that automatically converts whatever unique design you make with the Neon Rope Light 2 into a digital rendition for you to adjust the color and lighting on. You can get the full scoop over in our launch coverage, too.

