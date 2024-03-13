Spotify music videos launch in 11 countries, but not the US

Spotify music videos are now available in the UK and ten other countries, but the new feature isn’t yet coming to the US.

In other Spotify news, Neil Young has announced that he is returning to the platform after a two-year absence in protest at COVID vaccine hoaxes …

Spotify music videos

The company announced that music videos will be launching today in beta, and will be limited to Spotify Premium subscribers.

In the early neon-infused ’80s, music videos burst onto TV screens, turning some of the most beloved songs into visual experiences that redefined the way fans connected with artists around the world. Since then, not only have music videos become one of the many ways that fans discover and fall in love with artists, but iconic videos have become part of pop culture, igniting conversations and influencing style. They’re a powerful way for fans to discover and connect with music, and a natural fit to live on Spotify. That’s why we’re excited to launch music videos in beta for Spotify Premium users across 11 markets, adding another way to enhance the artist-to-fan connection.

Videos will initially be available in 11 countries:

UK

Germany

Italy

The Netherlands

Poland

Sweden

Brazil

Colombia

Philippines

Indonesia

Kenya

The catalog will also be limited at launch, with Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice listed as three of the first artists to be featured.

Supported tracks will have a Switch to Video button on mobile, desktop, and TV. Pressing the button will activate the video, with the track restarting from the beginning. Tap Switch to Audio to switch back.

Neil Young returning to Spotify

Singer-songwriter Neil Young pulled all his music from Spotify back in 2022, in protest at the company hosting Joe Rogan podcasts which promoted COVID-19 vaccine hoaxes. That decision is estimated to have seen him sacrifice more than $300k in royalties.

The move saw Apple Music take a playful dig at its streaming music competitor by describing itself as “the home of Neil Young.”

However, Billboard spotted a post by the singer, announcing his return. That’s not because Rogan’s podcast is no longer available on Spotify, but rather because it’s no longer exclusive to the platform.

My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify. I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all.

Image: Spotify