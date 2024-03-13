TikTok ban: Congress and Biden in favor, but Senate may block

There’s been significant progress toward a US TikTok ban, with Congress looking likely to vote in favor, and President Biden confirming that he will sign the bill if it passes – but the latest report saying that it may be blocked by the Senate.

In particular, Senator Rand Paul has said that he would seek to block the ban on First Amendment grounds …

TikTok ban: The three arguments in favor

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the world, and is especially popular with US teens. Concerns have long been expressed, on three main grounds.

First, there are those who are concerned that the app may collect personal data on US citizens which would be made available to the Chinese government. This argument doesn’t seem overly persuasive, given that the app has access to very little personal data. It’s not like a conventional social media app where users share a lot of information about themselves; they instead just passively watch videos.

Second, as the algorithm which drives video recommendations is a closely-guarded secret, some fear that the choice of videos may be determined by the Chinese government in order to influence the views of the predominantly younger audience. In other words, to weaponise the app as a propaganda tool.

Third – and the most convincing of the three arguments – that it is deliberately designed to be addictive, and can send people down potentially problematic rabbit holes. Essentially, it notes videos you watch completely, and seeks to serve more of the same.

Someone in a depressive state could easily be made even more depressed by watching a stream of such content. A conspiracy theorist could end up with the impression that such views are mainstream. Such an algorithm is also likely to push those with extremist views to increasingly extreme content.

Congress likely to approve, but Senate may block

As we noted last week, the bipartisan House Energy and Commerce Committee agreed unanimously to allow draft legislation to go to a full vote in Congress, and there are clear signs that the votes are there to see it pass.

But the Washington Post reports that it may face a tougher battle in the Senate.

The legislation is widely expected to pass the House, but it lacks a companion measure in the Senate and faces an uncertain path there.

Sen. Paul has expressed vocal opposition.

Paul (R-Ky.) pledging in an interview to block any measure that he felt violated the Constitution. Paul’s opposition squelched a similar legislative effort a year ago. Americans “choose to use TikTok to express themselves,” Paul said Tuesday. “I don’t think Congress should be trying to take away the First Amendment rights of [170] million Americans.”

Across the aisle, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has been non-commital.

“Let’s see what the House does,” he said. I “intend to consult with my relevant committee chairmen to see what their views would be.”

Photo by Visuals on Unsplash