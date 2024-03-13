Apple Vision Pro still lacks many of the apps that iOS and macOS users are already familiar with, and some big developers have already said they have no interest in bringing their apps to Vision Pro for now. However, one app that is coming to visionOS is the popular VLC media player – at least according to VideoLAN president Jean-Baptiste Kempf.

VLC coming to Apple Vision Pro

In an interview with Lowpass to celebrate VLC’s five billion downloads, Kempf confirmed that VideoLAN (the non-profit organization behind the app) has been working on a version of VLC for Apple Vision Pro. “We already have a version of VLC running on the Vision Pro,” the developer said.

Unfortunately, it might be a while before the app becomes available in the App Store, as Kempf himself admits that there’s no motivation to actively develop a visionOS app due to the small user base. “I’m not sure there is any use case yet,” Kempf pointed out while arguing that the number of people who own a Vision Pro is really small.

Interestingly, the president of VideoLAN also confirmed that he was open to working on a VLC app for Meta’s Quest headsets. However, the plans were shelved as there are already “many good players” available for the platform.

For those unfamiliar, VLC is a free and open source media player available for multiple platforms, including iOS, macOS, and even tvOS. VLC supports many of the most popular audio and video codecs and is commonly used to play media files that players such as Apple’s QuickTime are unable to play.

VideoLAN has been working on VLC 4.0, which will be a major update that will rewrite “the whole core” of the app. You can find the links to download VLC on the app’s official website.

Read also