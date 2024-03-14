Apple Pay promo offers early access to Anthropologie’s ‘Palm Royale Collection’

The upcoming Apple TV+ movie “Palm Royale” is set to debut on March 20. Ahead of the release, Apple Pay has a new promotion for early access to the “The Palm Royale Collection” at Anthropologie.

Apple shared the new offer with customers via email this morning:

Use Apple Pay to get exclusive early access to The Palm Royale Collection at Anthropologie — inspired by the upcoming Apple Original series Palm Royale. Shop this special online offer now until March 17.

Apple Pay Anthropologie early access

Works with Apple Pay purchases on Anthropoligie’s website and app

Available from March 14 through March 17

“To use Apple Pay, first add items to Basket, select view Basket, and then select Apple Pay to check out”

Here are the full terms and conditions:

Exclusive early access to The Palm Royale Collection is available for purchases made using Apple Pay®. Offer is valid from March 14, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. ET to March 17, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay at anthropologie․com/palm-royale and in the Anthropologie app. To use Apple Pay, first add items to Basket, select view Basket, and then select Apple Pay to check out. While supplies last. Offer valid only in the U.S. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.