OmniFocus 4 task app gets native version for Apple Vision Pro

The popular OmniFocus task app is already available for pretty much every Apple platform, from iOS to watchOS and macOS. As of today, Apple Vision Pro owners will also find a new version of OmniFocus ready for Apple’s mixed reality headset.

OmniFocus now available for Apple Vision Pro

As detailed by OmniGroup, which is responsible for developing the app, OmniFocus 4.1 – which was released today on the App Store – introduces a native version of the app for visionOS. OmniFocus users on Vision Pro will find the same features they are already familiar with on the iOS and macOS versions, including those added with OmniFocus 4.

Among the features are a new layout that provides quick access to item details, new organization options, back and front navigation, and more sharing options. Of course, the visionOS app takes advantage of the platform’s spatiality to introduce floating bars and a translucent background.

OmniFocus 4.1 for Apple Vision Pro supports all of the functionality introduced in OmniFocus 4.0 natively on this amazing new spatial platform. In OmniFocus for Apple Vision Pro, badge counts truly float over the Perspectives Bar in three-dimensional space, and the Inspector and commonly used buttons have found new homes outside the application window.

The good news is that as OmniFocus offers a cross-platform purchase for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, the Vision Pro app is also included as part of that purchase. This means that current users or even new ones won’t have to buy a separate app on visionOS.

OmniFocus also teased some new features coming soon with version 4.2, such as significantly improved outline performance on iPhone on iPad and simplified support for quick installation of Omni Automation plug-ins via Install Link.

OmniFocus 4.1 is now available on the App Store, and you can try it for free for two weeks.

Read also