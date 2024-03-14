When will Apple announce WWDC 2024? Here’s what to expect

As we inch closer toward June, we’re getting a lot of questions from eager 9to5Mac readers about when Apple will officially announce WWDC 2024. After all, there are some big rumors about new AI features coming soon. Here’s what history tells us…

WWDC announcement history

Here’s a recap of when Apple has announced WWDC over the last few years:

2017: February 16

2018: March 13

2019: March 14

2020: March 13

2021: March 30

2022: April 5

2023: March 29

Based on these dates, Apple will likely announce WWDC 2024 sometime within the next two to three weeks. The company generally makes the announcement on its developer website and in a press release posted on Apple Newsroom.

When is WWDC 2024?

WWDC is generally held during the first full week of June. This year, that suggests the event will kick off on June 3 this week. Here are the dates for previous WWDC events:

2017: June 5-9

2018: June 4-8

2019: June 3-7

2020: June 22-26

2021: June 7-11

2022: June 6-10

2023: June 5-9

What to expect at WWDC 2024

While last year’s WWDC will go down in the history books as the launch of Apple Vision Pro, there’s still a lot to be excited for at WWDC 2024.

This year, the star of the show will likely be iOS 18 and a ton of new artificial intelligence features. Apple is working on an upgraded version of Siri powered by generative AI, alongside new AI features for iWork, Apple Music, Xcode, Messages, and more.

In addition to iOS 18, Apple will also announce iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 at WWDC this year. We also can’t forget about Apple Vision Pro, for which Apple will announce visionOS 2 at WWDC.

In terms of hardware, we’re still waiting on M3 versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro. Whether these are unveiled at WWDC remains to be seen, but the M2 versions were announced at WWDC last year.

Wrap up

What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2024? Personally, I’m look forward to visionOS 2 and seeing what Apple has planned for Vision Pro’s second year in the world. Apple also has a lot riding on the new AI features rumored to be coming with iOS 18. I’m curious to see what new features materialize this year versus what ends up being delayed.

